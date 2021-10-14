Neighborly Helps Homeowners Prepare for Seasonal Changes with Annual Fall Home Maintenance Checklist

WACO, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly® , the world's largest franchisor of home service brands, announced this month the return of its Fall Home Maintenance Checklist , now accessible on Neighborly's new mobile app, available for both iOS and Android . The checklist is designed to provide homeowners with helpful tips for seasonal maintenance procedures recommended by Neighborly's community of home service experts.

By making this fall's checklist accessible via its new mobile app, Neighborly is not only providing homeowners with expert home maintenance recommendations, tips and tricks all in the palm of their hands, but the company is also simplifying the process for homeowners to then connect with trusted local providers whose work is backed by Neighborly's Done Right Promise™.

"In our continued commitment to providing homeowners with the best care possible for repairing, maintaining and enhancing their homes, these seasonal guides have become a trusted resource for so many of the customers we serve," said Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly. "With the recent launch of our new mobile app, the advice we offer in these seasonal guides will help homeowners accomplish our recommended projects easier than ever, which will be especially important ahead of pending colder weather. It's through services like these that we consistently position ourselves as the go-to marketplace for home service needs."

The 2021 Fall Home Maintenance Checklist provides actionable items that any homeowner can look into, as well as projects that are best handled by any Neighborly service brand.

Among the projects detailed in Neighborly's 2021 Fall Checklist are:

Check windows and doors for air leaks to save on your heating bill.

Replace refrigerator water filter.

Winterize outdoor irrigation.

Have furnace checked and serviced.

Rake and remove all leaves from the yard.

Disconnect all garden hoses and ensure no water remains in them.

Check exterior paint for any cracks or peeling.

Schedule holiday lighting installation to avoid the rush and get ahead of the game!

To access the full checklist, download the Neighborly app by visiting https://www.neighborly.com/ . In addition to utilizing the Fall Home Maintenance Checklist via the Neighborly app, homeowners have the chance to enter the Neighborly Sweepstakes upon downloading. Users who begin regularly using the app, checking into the Sweepstakes daily, will have a chance to win daily gift cards, discounted services and will receive daily entries for a chance to win a grand prize of $10,000.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) 18 YEARS AND OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Promotion ends 12/31/21. For Official Rules, alternate method of entry, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit http://neighborly.com/rules. Sponsor: Dwyer Franchising LLC d/b/a Neighborly, 1010 North University Parks Drive, Waco, TX 76707.

About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is the world's largest home services franchisor of 29 brands and more than 4,800 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at Neighborly.com. More information about Neighborly, and its franchise concepts, is available at Neighborlybrands.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

