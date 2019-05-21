Neighborly® Names Amer Waheed Chief Technology Officer

"The digital strides Neighborly has made in recent years have helped us achieve our status today as the world's largest home services franchisor, and we anticipate that such impressive progress will continue under Amer's leadership," said Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly. "Amer's deep knowledge of technology and his analytical expertise are invaluable assets that will surely lead us to new heights as the leader in delivering home and property services."

Previously, Waheed served as Vice President of Product Engineering at Sabre, a leading technology provider for the travel industry. With more than 25 years' experience, Waheed helped drive the company's technology strategy and world-class enterprise solution for a large suite of highly sophisticated analytical products.

Prior to his time at Sabre, Waheed began his career as a developer at American Airlines and eventually joined the team that developed and launched Travelocity, one of the first e-commerce websites and the first travel website on the internet. He then moved to London and worked on stabilizing and growing lastminute.com.

"Neighborly is positively preceded by its reputation as the premier provider of services focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing customers' homes and properties, and I am honored to be joining such an impressive team," said Waheed. "I look forward to supporting the brand's efforts to utilize its technology in ways that further establish it as the world-class leader in multi-branded service franchising."

Waheed graduated from the University of Oklahoma with both a bachelor's degree in electrical and computer engineering as well as a master's degree in computer science.

Waheed is replacing former Chief Information Officer Shayne Mehringer, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

About Neighborly:

Neighborly is a holding company of 22 service brands, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing consumers' homes and properties. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 15 service categories at www.getneighborly.com in the United States and www.getneighbourly.ca in Canada. The company was founded in 1981 as Dwyer Group and is based in Waco, Texas. More information about Neighborly/Neighbourly, and its franchise concepts, is available at https://www.neighborlybrands.com/ .

SOURCE Neighborly

