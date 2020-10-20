Neil Bruce Appointed to McDermott Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Ltd today announced that industry-veteran Neil Bruce has joined its Board of Directors. Mr. Bruce brings 40 years of senior executive experience, including an extensive track record in the delivery of large, world-class projects to global clients in the resources, energy and infrastructure sectors.

Mr. Bruce started his career in the North Sea basin with Brown and Root, delivering groundbreaking offshore projects for 10 years, then moved to Atlantic Richfield where he delivered full lifecycle offshore gas development projects. He subsequently spent over 20 years in public-company environments with Amec Plc as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer and SNC-Lavalin where he was President and Chief Executive Officer until 2019.

"Neil's leadership and decades of experience navigating our industry's dynamic operating environment strongly supplements our current board, which is comprised of leaders with diverse, unique strengths from within and beyond our industry," said David Dickson. "He will be a valuable addition during this pivotal time for McDermott."

"I am pleased to be joining the board at this critical moment in the company's history," said Mr. Bruce. "I believe that McDermott is a differentiated onshore and offshore engineering and construction company with a talented workforce servicing top-tier clients globally. I look forward to working with David and the board to oversee the delivery of the new strategy for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

Mr. Bruce served as Co-Chairman of the Partnership Against Corruption initiative within the World Economic Forum. He is also a visiting Professor at Aberdeen Robert Gordons University, was Chairman of the United Kingdom Trade and Investment Sector Oil and Gas Advisory Group and served as Chairman of the Offshore Contractor's Association.

Mr. Bruce is a chartered Marine Architect and a member of the Royal Institution of Naval Architects. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Newcastle University and an honorary Doctorate in Business from Robert Gordons University. Neil was awarded an Order of the British Empire award for services to engineering in 2012.

