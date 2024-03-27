Neil Lane Is a Proud Participant in the Finale Episode of ABC's Hit Reality Series "The Bachelor"

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Lane is a proud participant in the finale episode of ABC's "The Bachelor." The episode featured a stunning proposal from the newest Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, to Kelsey Anderson set against the gorgeous scenery of the beaches of Tulum, Mexico. This episode of "The Bachelor" aired Monday, March 25th, at 8/7c, on ABC and is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Bachelor Joey Graziadei & Kelsey Anderson (Credit: Disney/John Fleenor) 4.00 carat Emerald & Shield Shaped Diamond Ring chosen by The Bachelor Joey Graziadei

Joey Graziadei is a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, who stole America's hearts on season 20 of "The Bachelorette" with his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion for others. Throughout his time on "The Bachelorette," audiences saw Joey open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love. As the Bachelor, Joey looked for a life partner who was outgoing, caring and shared his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing, and ending his days watching the sunset.

In the final episode of Joey's season, he got down on one knee and proposed to the love of his life with an emerald cut stunner, handmade in platinum. The diamond features 2 shield-shaped side stones and is further accented by 18 round brilliant cut diamonds. The approximate total weight of all 21 diamonds is 4 carats. Designed and signed by Neil Lane.

ABOUT NEIL LANE

Neil Lane is the go-to jeweler for Hollywood brides-to-be. He has designed engagement rings for stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Simpson, Emily Blunt and Miley Cyrus, among others, and shares his unique aesthetic with his Neil Lane Bridal® collection at Kay® Jewelers.

An avid collector and designer of fine jewelry with an eye for style and elegance, Neil Lane has earned the respect and admiration of A-list stars. From the Oscars®, to private celebrity events and red-carpet engagements, Neil Lane's iconic pieces have adorned some of the most beautiful and powerful women in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Sofia Vergara, Oprah and many others.

ABOUT "THE BACHELOR"

On ABC's hit primetime reality series "The Bachelor," one lucky man is offered the chance to find true love. A single and eligible bachelor embarks on a romantic journey, getting to know a number of beautiful women, gradually narrowing the field as he continues his search for his soul mate. At the end of this romantic voyage, if he has found the one, will there be a proposal — and will she say yes?

"The Bachelor" is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Bennett Graebner, Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas serve as executive producers.

