Neil Lane is a Proud Participant in "The Golden Wedding"

News provided by

Neil Lane Couture

04 Jan, 2024, 12:06 ET

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Tied the Knot Thursday, January 4 at 8/7c, on ABC

The special will be available to stream tomorrow, January 5, on Hulu

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Lane is a proud participant in "The Golden Wedding," which featured The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, and Theresa Nist's wedding preparation and ceremony. Neil Lane provided Gerry & Theresa's wedding bands for the happy couple on their special day. Theresa's diamond wedding band is set with 18 round brilliant cut diamonds to a classic eternity band with a total over 4 carats set in platinum. Gerry's special designed band is a meteorite and gold ring handcrafted by Neil Lane. "The Golden Wedding" aired LIVE on THURSDAY, JANUARY 4 at 8/7c, on ABC and will be available to stream tomorrow, January 5, on Hulu.

Continue Reading
The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, and Theresa Nist's wedding preparation with Neil Lane.
The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, and Theresa Nist's wedding preparation with Neil Lane.
The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, and Theresa Nist's wedding Bands by Neil Lane Couture.
The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, and Theresa Nist's wedding Bands by Neil Lane Couture.

At the ceremony, Theresa wore several Neil Lane vintage pieces – the necklace was made in Paris circa 1875 and is set with over 25 carats of old European cut diamonds and a large natural pearl. The bracelet is from the Edwardian period, circa 1900, and set with 20 carats of old European cut diamonds and colored natural pearls. The earrings, circa 1900, are set in platinum and are over 9 carats.

After lifetimes of love and loss and a whirlwind journey on "The Golden Bachelor," Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist walked down the aisle and began their next chapter, happily ever after.

ABOUT NEIL LANE

Neil Lane is the go-to jeweler for Hollywood brides-to-be. He has designed engagement rings for stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Simpson, Emily Blunt and Miley Cyrus, among others, and shares his unique aesthetic with his Neil Lane Bridal® collection at Kay® Jewelers.

An avid collector and designer of fine jewelry with an eye for style and elegance, Neil Lane has earned the respect and admiration of A-list stars. From the Oscars®, to private celebrity events and red-carpet engagements, Neil Lane's iconic pieces have adorned some of the most beautiful and powerful women in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Sofia Vergara, Oprah and many others.

For more information on Neil Lane Couture visit www.neillanecouture.com.

Neil Lane
9100 Wilshire Boulevard
Suite 705 West in Beverly Hills

ABOUT "THE GOLDEN WEDDING"

After lifetimes of love and loss and a whirlwind journey on "The Golden Bachelor," the highest rated new show of the fall season, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist walked down the aisle to begin their next chapter, happily ever after. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, "The Golden Wedding" aired LIVE on THURSDAY, JANUARY 4 at 8/7c, on ABC and will be available to stream tomorrow, January 5, on Hulu.

"The Golden Bachelor" is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner and Andrew Frank serve as executive producers.

For more information on "The Golden Bachelor," visit dgepress.com.

Follow "The Golden Bachelor" (#TheGoldenBachelor) on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Media Contact:
Courteny Oleberger
(310) 275-5015
[email protected]

SOURCE Neil Lane Couture

Also from this source

Neil Lane Proudly Participates in the Season Finale of ABC's Reality Series "Bachelor in Paradise"

Neil Lane Proudly Participates in the Season Finale of ABC's Reality Series "Bachelor in Paradise"

Neil Lane is a proud participant in the finale episode of ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise," which aired THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7, on ABC and will be...
Neil Lane is a Proud Participant in the Season Finale of ABC's Reality Series "The Golden Bachelor"

Neil Lane is a Proud Participant in the Season Finale of ABC's Reality Series "The Golden Bachelor"

Neil is a proud participant in the finale episode of ABC's "The Golden Bachelor." The episode culminates in an emotional proposal from our first...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Jewelry

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Bridal Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.