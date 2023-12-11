Neil Lane Proudly Participates in the Season Finale of ABC's Reality Series "Bachelor in Paradise"

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Lane is a proud participant in the finale episode of ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise," which aired THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7, on ABC and will be available to stream later today on Hulu.

"Bachelor in Paradise" returned to ABC for Season 9 with a cast of standouts and fan favorites from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette." With Jesse Palmer as host and Wells Adams returning to the bar, these singles headed to the beach for another shot at love.

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin. Mari Pepin's 3.00 Carat Oval Engagement Ring.

Neil designed the wedding bands that Kenny and Mari exchanged at their gorgeous "Paradise" beach wedding. Kenny's band is a handmade platinum ring with a knife edge motif, designed and signed by Neil Lane. Mari's band is a custom diamond and platinum contoured band that hugged her engagement ring perfectly, designed and signed by Neil Lane. Mari also sported her Neil Lane engagement ring, a diamond and platinum ring with an oval cut center stone and set with 178 round diamonds in the halo and band, for a total weight of 3 carats. The ring is handmade in platinum and designed and signed by Neil Lane.

In addition, Neil crafted several stunning engagement rings seen in the finale. Aaron got down on one knee and proposed to Eliza with a sparkling emerald cut diamond set in a diamond halo and diamond band with a total weight of over 2 carats, handmade in platinum, designed and signed by Neil Lane. John Henry declared his love and proposed to Kat with an Ascher cut diamond, flanked by 2 baguette-cut diamonds and further accented by 26 round brilliant diamonds for a total weight of approximately 2 carats. The ring was handmade in platinum and designed and signed by Neil Lane.

ABOUT NEIL LANE

Neil Lane is the go-to jeweler for Hollywood brides-to-be. He has designed engagement rings for stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus, among others, and shares his unique aesthetic with his Neil Lane Bridal® collection at Kay® Jewelers.

An avid collector and designer of fine jewelry with an eye for style and elegance, Neil Lane has earned the respect and admiration of A-list stars. From the Oscars®, to private celebrity events and red-carpet engagements, Neil Lane's iconic pieces have adorned some of the most beautiful and powerful women in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Sofia Vergara, Oprah and many others.

For more information on Neil Lane Couture visit www.neillanecouture.com.

Neil Lane

9100 Wilshire Boulevard

Suite 705 West in Beverly Hills

ABOUT "BACHELOR IN PARADISE"

Breakout fan favorites from "The Bachelor" franchise are back and ready for a second chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing.

"Bachelor in Paradise" is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner and Louis Caric serve as executive producers.

Media Contact:

Courtney Oleberger

(310) 275-5015

[email protected]

SOURCE Neil Lane Couture