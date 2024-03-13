Neiman Marcus Celebrates the Intersection of Luxury Fashion and Sports Through 'Quest for the Best' Spring Campaign

The integrated luxury retailer inspires customers In Pursuit of the Extraordinary to hit new heights as they embark on a journey of self-expression

DALLAS, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the intersection of luxury fashion and sports, Neiman Marcus announces the launch of its spring campaign, Quest for the Best. The campaign provides expert fashion leadership to connect customers In Pursuit of the Extraordinary with one-of-a-kind activations and an all-star product assortment for the season through the lens of athletics.

Quest for the Best includes a new edition of The Book with a cover featuring Anatol Modzelewski in Amiri, Puck Schrover in Simon Rocha, Kelly Oubre Jr. in Givenchy and Christian Louboutin, Meng Zheng in Zimmerman, and Brooke Raboutou in Ralph Lauren.

"Fashion and sports have an intertwined history, and we are seeing that intersection peak today with athletes becoming the newest style stars in pop culture," said Nabil Aliffi, Chief Brand Officer, Neiman Marcus. "Quest for the Best brings this intersection to customers across all of our retail touchpoints and activates through multi-tier events in stores. The campaign showcases this season's Achievers who represent a broad range of modern sports stars, celebrating American excellence and serving as an inspiration to our customers."

The spring campaign marries extraordinary achievements and style as a platform to lead customers to discover their best looks from the retailer's highly curated product assortment. This season's featured fashion leans into the increased demand for American Sportswear with pieces from iconic brands, complemented by luxury services such as tailoring and wardrobing. Customers can leverage the retailer's 3,000+ talented selling associates for a personalized style edit, however they choose to shop across Neiman's integrated retail model.

Quest for the Best unveils the newest iteration of the anthology profile series, The Achievers. Featuring five standout stars in the sporting world, the campaign celebrates athletes who have a keen eye on the prize, wearing medal-winning looks from the spring collections of the world's most desired brands. The spring Achievers include Ralph Lauren Olympic brand ambassador and top rock climber Brooke Raboutou, NBA point guard Kelly Oubre Jr., Olympic breakdancer Victor Montalvo, Dallas Cowboys' Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones, and record-setting runner Athing Mu.

The campaign is shot by photographer Arnaud Lajeunie and styled by Katie Burnett. Activated through a digitally led 360-degree marketing approach, Quest for the Best includes an array of multimedia, window displays, and new issue of The Book. Since its reimagination in fall 2023, The Book continues to be elevated with engaging content serving as the storytelling guide across all marketing channels for the season. Campaign visuals reflect athleticism, self-expression and personal style with backgrounds that inspire movement juxtaposed with the retailer's favorite pieces for the season. All 36 stores will also bring the campaign to life by hosting a variety of events including panels, activations, and brand partnerships in support of its "Retail-tainment" strategy.

Neiman Marcus has a longstanding history of creating magic for customers by providing access to unique activations and exclusive products from the world's premier luxury brands. Recently, the retailer has seen success by leaning into marquee cultural sporting moments, partnering with notables in the sports world who are driving the fashion conversation. This past holiday season, Neiman Marcus partnered with Ralph Lauren, the Official Outfitter of Team USA, to create the Ultimate Olympic Experience in Paris as one of the iconic Fantasy Gifts. Neiman's also recently activated its Las Vegas store for the big race in November and big game in February, hosting notable sports stars to mingle with customers as they shopped exclusive product assortments. This summer, the St. Louis store will host an immersive auto racing-themed customer activation in celebration of the local race. These exclusive activations have proven to be successful, increasing customer foot traffic in stores and driving incremental revenue tied to these customer moments.

Neiman Marcus invites customers to discover exclusive access, world-class service, and one-of-a-kind experiences this season. Customers can experience the Neiman Marcus magic across its integrated retail model—online, in-stores, or remotely through its selling associates.

For assets, view the press kit here.

#neimanmarcus | @neimanmarcus

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS:

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 36-store presence in the U.S., one of the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platforms, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there is something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Carolyn Wallace

Neiman Marcus Group

[email protected]

Andrew Van Sant

KCD

[email protected]

SOURCE Neiman Marcus