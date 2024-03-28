Neiman Marcus Launches Exclusive LOEWE Collection in Celebration of 2023 Neiman Marcus Award Recipient Jonathan Anderson

The visionary creative director of LOEWE revisits iconic pieces that reflect his tenure at the Spanish luxury fashion house as part of the unique awards programming

DALLAS, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus, in collaboration with LOEWE, unveils an exclusive collection and installations in celebration of Jonathan Anderson's 2023 Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion.

Exclusive LOEWE installation at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills. Credit: Owen Kolasinski The exclusive collection is inspired by iconic looks from the LOEWE archives.

"The Neiman Marcus Awards connect creative visionaries from around the world with our luxury customers in a truly remarkable way," said Ryan Ross, President, Neiman Marcus and Head of NMG Customer Insights. "For over a decade, Jonathan Anderson has revitalized LOEWE, bringing great commercial success to the house and establishing himself as one of the most powerful names in luxury fashion today. We are proud to partner with LOEWE through our Awards platform to bring customers this extraordinary collection and exclusive experiences."

Anderson was selected as the 2023 recipient for the Creative Impact Award for being a prolific voice and force of measurable influence for the LOEWE brand. His tenure at the house has paired the brand's rich history with impeccable craftsmanship, leading them to storied success. In celebration of Anderson's award, the integrated luxury retailer will utilize the full strength of its merchandising and marketing magic to amplify an exclusive expression of the LOEWE brand for Neiman Marcus customers.

"The Neiman Marcus Award's celebration of my tenure at LOEWE was really the genesis of this collection. It's an amalgamation of the different textures and eras of my runway collections for the house, exploring the archive and reimagining key pieces for today," said Anderson. "The capsule plays on the idea of individual characters, each connected by a common thread, something that lies at the core of LOEWE's prismatic identity as a brand."

The collection features 19 ready-to-wear pieces inspired by iconic looks from the LOEWE archives. Pieces range from a belted suede trench coat, leather trousers, and polo dress, to the house's signature Anagram baggy jeans and elongated tailoring. The various silhouettes are defined by an ease and softness, complemented with dramatic volumes such as the iconic Obi belt in orange leather.

"Jonathan Anderson's passion for craftsmanship and storytelling is evident in his extraordinary creations, positioning LOEWE as a culturally relevant, thought-provoking house," said Lana Todorovich, Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "This collection shows his dedication to creating the unexpected, referencing the house's archives while projecting a very strong point of view into the future. We are excited to bring the collection to life for our customers across our integrated retail model as part of our 'Retail-tainment' strategy."

Customers can shop the LOEWE exclusive collection online, in-stores, and through remote selling. The collection comes to life through installations at the retailer's NorthPark Dallas and Beverly Hills stores which combine geometric shapes with stone and marble elements that serve as an awe-inspiring backdrop to the product assortment. The product is also available in Neiman's San Francisco, Michigan Avenue and Coral Gables stores. Digitally, the collection is activated through a home page takeover of NeimanMarcus.com as well as its NM App and SMS messaging. In continued celebration, Neiman's and LOEWE will host an intimate event for top customers in Dallas on March 27.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS AWARDS:

Neiman Marcus Awards is a platform to recognize and amplify breakthrough luminaries in fashion globally. It includes the return of the prestigious Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion, a legacy accolade established by Carrie Marcus Neiman and Stanley Marcus 85 years ago, as well as two expanded categories: the Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion and the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion.

The Distinguished Service Award has been given to over 150 luxury fashion luminaries including Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Grace Kelly, Karl Lagerfeld, Miuccia Prada, Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Salvatore Ferragamo, Carolina Herrera, Estée Lauder, Baccarat, and Brunello Cucinelli among others.

The reimagined Awards are an extension of the company's growth strategy to Revolutionize Luxury Experiences. It celebrates brand partners who share an interest in NMG's differentiated approach to retail and purpose-driven commitment to creating impact. As a relationship business, the Awards platform embodies the company's differentiated business model, connecting brand partners to luxury customers in entirely new ways.

In 2023, as part of the first year of the reimagined Awards, Neiman Marcus awarded Brunello Cucinelli who received the esteemed Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion. Inaugural awards were given to Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of LOEWE, who received the new Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion, and accessories designer Amina Muaddi, who received the new Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion.

Earlier this month, Neiman Marcus honored its 2024 Award recipients Paris. Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Women's Haute Couture, Ready-To-Wear and Accessories Collections for Dior, received the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion. Daniel Roseberry, Creative Director of Schiaparelli, received the Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion and Simon Porte Jacquemus, Founder and Creative Director of Jacquemus, was honored with the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS:

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 36-store presence in the U.S., one of the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platforms, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there is something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

ABOUT LOEWE:

Created in Spain in 1846, LOEWE has been one of the world's major luxury houses for over 178 years. Under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson since 2013, the brand is now in a new chapter, presenting itself to the world as a house focused on craft and culture; evidenced through an intellectual yet playful approach to fashion, bold and vibrant Spanish lifestyle, and unmatched expertise with leather.

