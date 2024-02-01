Neiman Marcus Group Appoints Tom Mattei as Chief Legal Officer

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Mattei as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. In this role, in addition to his existing responsibilities as Chief Compliance Officer, Mattei will oversee strategic legal and risk-related initiatives, loss prevention, and matters of corporate governance. He will continue to report to Chief Executive Officer, Geoffroy van Raemdonck.

Tom Mattei, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer, NMG

"We are pleased to confirm Tom's appointment as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. He has a deep understanding of our business as a former public company General Counsel and brings a wealth of experience to this role. We are confident that Tom's expertise will continue to contribute to the success of our company," said van Raemdonck.

Mattei joined NMG in 2020 as Assistant General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary. He has served in positions of increasing responsibility, including becoming Chief Compliance Officer and recently interim Chief Legal Officer. Throughout his tenure, he has helped the company establish its corporate governance model and has been a critical leader in key financial transactions and corporate financing, building liquidity, capital structure and a strong P&L. Prior to joining NMG, Tom led the legal, risk management, and property management departments for Farmer Bros. Co., a Nasdaq-listed food manufacturer and distributor.

This appointment is made as the company continues its journey to Revolutionize Luxury Experiences through its unique integrated retail model, driving profitability and sustainable growth.

About Neiman Marcus Group (NMG)

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the premiere multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we are delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in digital, data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three facets of our integrated retail model- in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. NMG WOW (Way of Working) is the company's unique, integrated working philosophy that empowers our associates to do their best work, full stop. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

