Neiman Marcus Group Supports Diverse-Owned Brands Through Its Partnership with the National Minority Supplier Development Council

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) has partnered with National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) to give diverse-owned fashion brands and other suppliers access to resources and support to scale their businesses. Through this program, qualified businesses may be reimbursed for the cost of NMSDC certification, which unlocks access to networking, capacity building, and contracting opportunities with more than 1,700 NMSDC corporate members, including Neiman Marcus Group.

"As a relationship business, NMG is committed to cultivating a culture of Belonging that celebrates diverse backgrounds and experiences in our workforce and our marketplace. Through our partnership with NMSDC, we're taking important steps toward standardizing recognition for diverse-owned brands within the fashion industry, while empowering our brand partners and suppliers to join us," said Eric Severson, Chief People, ESG, and Belonging Officer, NMG.

NMG has provided a grant to cover NMSDC certification fees for potential and existing NMG suppliers who are qualified and diverse-owned, but not yet certified – a common occurrence in the fashion industry. The program advances a standard, verified way to recognize diverse-owned brands within the fashion industry – creating new business opportunities for these brands and providing retailers a clearer way to track revenue and customer engagement with them. In FY24, NMG aims to certify 25 qualified diverse-owned brands and other suppliers through this NMSDC grant program.

In honor of Black History Month, Neiman Marcus Group is proud to highlight its partnership with the National Minority Supplier Development Council, including the participation of four black-owned brands, LALAIS, anOnlyChild, SOKO, and V.BELLAN.

"SOKO is thrilled to join forces with Neiman Marcus Group and the National Minority Supplier Development Council. Our commitment to craftsmanship and social impact aligns seamlessly with NMG's vision, and together, we're creating opportunities that extend beyond commerce, shaping a narrative of diversity, belonging, and conscious consumerism," said Shamika Lee, Chief Operating Officer, SOKO.

Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman offer carefully curated selections dedicated to sustainable, ethical, and diverse-owned brands through their Fashioned for Change and Conscious Curation edits. NMG allocates marketing content production to these edits, allowing customers to shop in line with the values they care about most, whether that's sustainable materials, responsible manufacturing, diverse ownership, products that give back, or transparent supply chain practices. Customers can shop black-owned brands, including LALAIS, anOnlyChild, SOKO, and V.BELLAN, in Fashioned for Change and Conscious Curation edits in select stores and online.

As part of NMG's ESG Strategy, the company has set a goal to increase spend with qualified diverse-owned brands and businesses by 2025. Advancing sustainable products and services, cultivating a culture of Belonging, and leading with love in its communities are vital pillars in NMG's ESG strategy to Revolutionize Luxury Experiences. More information on Neiman Marcus Group's ESG efforts can be found in the company's FY23 Report. Additional details for brands and suppliers interested in participating in NMSDC and NMG's Certification Reimbursement Initiative can be found online here.

About Neiman Marcus Group (NMG)

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the premiere multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we are delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in digital, data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three facets of our integrated retail model- in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. NMG WOW (Way of Working) is the company's unique, integrated working philosophy that empowers our associates to do their best work, full stop. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

About the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC)

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It's about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

