Neiman Marcus Hosts The Ultimate White Elephant Party

"I always knew Neiman Marcus was known for luxury, but this blew away all of my expectations for what a White Elephant party could be! The gifts were so over-the-top, and I definitely had my eye on several of them, which I will need to find in my size," said Ziwe. "Neiman Marcus really knows how to kick-off the holidays! And I love that they have gifts at many different prices for all types of White Elephant parties."

During the game, party guests were able to preview and win some of Neiman Marcus' ultimate gifts for the season, which included a Balenciaga Croc Embossed Cash Card Holder and a Bottega Veneta Bucket Bag. To ensure everyone celebrated big, Neiman Marcus introduced a few twists to the traditional game that upped the ante and excitement during the event. The gift assortment also included a range of products at various price points, including under $250, $100 and $50 – as inspiration for future White Elephant party gifts, all available for purchase at Neiman Marcus now.

Neiman Marcus extended their White Elephant events across all 37 stores as select customers were invited to join the luxury retailer for exclusive, invite-only White Elephant parties hosted in their gifting suites and private restaurant spaces, where everyone walked away celebrating big.

As customers prepare to host or attend White Elephant parties of their own this season, Neiman Marcus invites them to deck the halls and prep their home for magical moments full of holiday cheer. From home décor, hosting, and entertaining essentials to tasty treats and elegant pieces, the retailer has everything needed to host a very merry party, whether it be virtual or in-person. Neiman Marcus' hosting experts have pulled together all the tips and tricks needed to help make this the grandest holiday ever.

"Tis the season to deck the halls and celebrate BIG and there is no better way than with a party. Neiman Marcus is the expert in hosting a white elephant party, and this year we wanted to bring the joy directly to some of our friends and spotlight all the amazing gifts at Neiman Marcus. From housewares to the most covetable finds, you can adorn your surroundings, your table, and yourself in statement-making style." said Marjon Zabihi Henderson, Director of Brand Experience and Special Events, Neiman Marcus.

In addition to the expertly curated White Elephant assortment, Neiman Marcus has the perfect gifts for everyone on your list across a range of categories and price points. Whether searching for the latest and greatest gadget for your tech savvy friend or the most steal-worthy White Elephant gift for your next party, The Magazine has a collection of artfully crafted gift guides to take the stress out of holiday gifting.

For customers in need of a little inspiration, Neiman Marcus Style Advisors are personally available to offer hand-picked product suggestions based on individual need. And, for the first time, the luxury retailer is offering online customers with Curated Gift Boxes ($82-$4,458) featuring thoughtful selections of items by themes, such as Self Care Stars and Travel Enhancers.

