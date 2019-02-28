Neiman Marcus Opens A Multi Level Retail Experience At Hudson Yards In New York City

The 188,000 square foot store features thoughtfully curated products, unique services, an impressive art collection, and three signature dining options, which includes Cook & Merchants, Bar Stanley, and most notable, The Zodiac Room. Neiman Marcus customers will find iconic brands, alongside emerging brands, and exclusive product selected especially for Hudson Yards.

"We're thrilled to be introducing Neiman Marcus Hudson Yards as a continuation of our strategy to transform the Neiman Marcus brand into a digital luxury platform," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO of Neiman Marcus Group. "This store recognizes our brand's history and heritage while adapting to how the next generation of luxury customers shop. Neiman Marcus Hudson Yards will be all about providing physical and digital experiences in a way not seen at other stores, creating a personal customer experience that is seamless and magical."

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

Neiman Marcus Hudson Yards was conceived as an environment which will offer experiences and services that elevate interaction with the customer and exceeds their expectations in every way. The store boasts several noteworthy offerings such as:

Digital stylists connecting with shoppers from the new "Digital Styling Lounge" on Level 7. Here stylists who've connected with customers digitally will have a space to seamlessly engage with their clients in an intimate shopping experience.

A Personal Shopping Lounge where Manhattan's elite shoppers can work one-on-one with Neiman Marcus Hudson Yards skilled stylists to find the perfect looks for them.

elite shoppers can work one-on-one with Neiman Marcus Hudson Yards skilled stylists to find the perfect looks for them. The Men's Club Room featuring a private fitting room and styling experience.

Digitally-enabled fitting rooms that elevate the shopping experience by creating new ways for shoppers to engage with their sales associates:

Communicate through an interactive touchscreen.



Customizable lighting through five unique environment settings.



The ability to check-out right from the fitting room.

Memory Makeover™ mirrors that record beauty demonstrations and make-up tutorials which can be texted and emailed to customers.

Sunglass Memory Mirror® stations allow customers to record and digitally compare up to four sunglasses on them, giving them the opportunity to select the perfect pair.

Rockbot audio services allow customers to access and modify the store's music playlist like a digital jukebox.

Digital directories found at each of the store's entrances providing customers with an intuitive interface that provides them with a quick search of departments, vendor locations, in-store events, and promotions.

ChargeItSpot stations in the store that charge customers' mobile devices.

Exclusive shops and enhanced services that can only be found at Neiman Marcus Hudson Yards include:

The Neiman Marcus "Travel Shop," outfitted with a perfectly curated assortment of travel apparel and accessories for women and men on-the-go.

Cook & Merchant's Kitchen offering demonstrations, tastings, and mixology classes which will serve up culinary delights to customer.

Neiman Marcus Live, a performance stage offering live activations and concerts.

BLVD beauty salon, the new standard in beauty services, offering blowouts, manicures, pedicures, nail art, lash extensions, laser hair removal, waxing, brow shaping & peel services.

A walk-up brow shaping lab and nail art station in Beauty for quick specialty services.

The brand's first Resurrection Vintage boutique curated by Katy Rodriguez and Mark Haddawy.

and Mark Haddawy. A customizable shop by Atelier Notify offering embroidery, painting, patchwork, distressing, and embellishments.

A Satya Twena custom hat shop.

custom hat shop. Santana, an in-store shoe shiner and cobbler experience.

A Lucchese boot shop, bringing a bespoke Texan tradition to the Big Apple.

PopUp Florist on level 5 creating fresh bouquets by Kelsie Hayes .

. Relaxing and rejuvenating beauty treatments rooms and spa services, including access to a LED LightStim Bed.

ART

Keeping with the Neiman Marcus tradition, Hudson Yards concentrates on bringing new works from local artists or artists with strong ties to the area. Neiman Marcus worked directly with various galleries, dealers, and artists to assemble the collection. The Neiman Marcus Hudson Yards Art Collection includes original Halston sketches, a Frank Stella painting, a Roy Lichtenstein print, photographs by Roxanne Lowit, and Bill Cunningham's Battle of Versailles. Art relocated from other stores includes pieces originally curated by Stanley Marcus. There are newly acquired pieces from international artists including Elias Sime, Ian Davenport, Shinpei Kusanagi and Caetano de Almeida. Neiman Marcus is also featuring a first-of-its-kind digitally curated art wall by artist Colby Mugrabi, under her pseudonym Minnie Muse.

FOOD

Cook & Merchants

Need a quick, grab and go spot for a snack, coffee, or bite? Head to Cook & Merchants on Level 5. There will be an outpost of Maury Rubin's City Bakery serving to go salads, soups, sandwiches, and fresh baked goods. Irving Farm brewed coffee, espresso-style drinks, and draft coffee will also be available to order at the counter. Adjacent to Cook & Merchants will be a chocolate bar featuring chocolates from Nunu, Fine and Raw, and other local New York Chocolatiers. Locally brewed beers will be served on tap, along with a rotating wine selection, many from New York. Cook & Merchants will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Bar Stanley

Head on up to Level 6 and pay homage to the legend himself, Mr. Stanley Marcus. Bar Stanley provides guests with a handsomely appointed space that exudes the warmth and hospitable energy he characteristically bestowed upon all those he encountered. The space brings to life Mr. Stanley's iconic sense of style and ever-gracious sensibilities and is a spot for friends and colleagues to connect.

Choose from some of Mr. Stanley's favorites, Tortilla Soup or Pot Roast to the classic Neiman Marcus warm monkey bread. The beverage menu includes a mixologist-curated selection of specialty cocktails, wines, beers, and non-alcoholic drinks including spiced tea, and a selection of single malt scotches. They will also serve coffee by Irving Farm. Bar Stanley is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Zodiac Room

Looking for more of a fine dining destination? If so, come up to The Zodiac Room on Level 7, where we will be serving over 60 years of fine dining history with customer favorites from our 45 restaurants nationwide. The Zodiac Room will continue to serve classics along with innovative culinary creations in a comfortable, yet upscale setting, imbuing every visit with an astral twist.

Each meal will begin with a small demitasse of chicken broth followed by popovers delivered from the "popover cart" with strawberry butter. The menu will include everything from composed salads, fresh seafood, including a selection of oysters and caviars, plant-based, and gluten free options. Our beverage menu includes an excellent selection of specialty cocktails, wines, beers, and non-alcoholic drinks. The Zodiac Room proudly features Irving Farm Coffee along with house made desserts throughout the day. Afternoon tea will be served Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The restaurant will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

DESIGN

Neiman Marcus Hudson Yards collaborated with several companies including Related, Janson Goldstein, and Avro|Ko to create a space that connects the heritage of Neiman Marcus with the vibrancy and texture of the new Hudson Yards neighborhood.

Janson Goldstein's intention was to connect the industrial materiality of NYC's West Side with Neiman Marcus' reputation for modern luxury. The inspiration for the store design began as an interplay of the raw and the refined. While the store's palette was inspired by the industrial past of Hudson Yards, Janson Goldstein married their inspiration to the modern elegance of Neiman Marcus by executing the project in exquisite materials that are evocative without being literal. Thus, concrete becomes Italian Breccia stone, steel becomes bronze, stone becomes terrazzo, paint becomes lacquer, and more.

CHARITABLE GIVING

Neiman Marcus has displayed a rich history of supporting its communities since the company's inception in 1907. In 2013, they refined their charitable giving focus toward organizations that provide enriching arts education and experiences to youth. In 2018, Neiman Marcus proudly supported organizations from coast-to-coast that reach more than 2.5 million kids through engaging, immersive, and meaningful arts experiences.

In celebration of opening its first New York City store, Neiman Marcus identified the High Line as its local partner organization. The High Line is an inspiring place for families to explore public art, horticulture, and history on any day of the year. It also hosts special family programs throughout the summer months to encourage families to play, create, and learn together. A donation from Neiman Marcus in support of family and youth arts programs will allow the High Line to engage New Yorkers and visitors alike in a series of free public events this summer. These programs seek to spark creativity, enrich the High Line experience, and embolden local youth.

Neiman Marcus' support comes at a pivotal moment as the High Line prepares to open the Spur, which is the last remaining section of the original rail structure at 30th Street and 10th Avenue, visible from the Neiman Marcus store. The focal point of the Spur will be the High Line Plinth, a destination for monumental public art commissions that will inform the activities and themes of the High Line's family programs.

For more store information, details, and images, visit www.neimanmarcus.com/hudsonyardspress.

About Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing luxury customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus digitally connects with customers around the world while delighting them with interesting, interactive, and immersive experiences across a physical 43-store presence in the U.S. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there's something for everyone. Neiman Marcus is part of the Neiman Marcus Group, which is comprised of a multi-branded, luxury shopping experience under the Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Horchow, and mytheresa brand names. To keep up with the latest news and events happening at Neiman Marcus, visit www.neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and Snapchat.

About Hudson Yards

Hudson Yards is a new neighborhood on Manhattan's West Side being developed by Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group. Hudson Yards will be home to more than 100 shops and restaurants, including New York City's first Neiman Marcus, an array of experiential and online retailers, and a collection of leading brands in every category from luxury to fast fashion. The neighborhood will feature restaurants and food experiences by chefs and restaurateurs Thomas Keller, José Andrés, David Chang, Michael Lomonaco, Costas Spiliadis, rhubarb and Chef Peter Jin, D&D London and more; dynamic cultural institutions; 4,000 state-of-the-art modern residences; a new 750-seat public school; a 212-room Equinox Hotel®; and more than five acres of public plazas, gardens and groves – all offering unparalleled amenities for residents, employees and guests. For more information on Hudson Yards, please visit www.HudsonYardsNewYork.com.

