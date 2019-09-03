Neiman Marcus Rises And Shines With "The Art Of Sleep" Collection

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus, the Dallas-based premier luxury retailer, unveiled its new collection of luxury mattresses, available exclusively online at Neiman Marcus and Horchow. Launched within the brand's "The Art of Sleep" (www.neimanmarcus.com/theartofsleep) campaign, Neiman Marcus has partnered with four luxury mattress companies, Aireloom, Royal-Pedic, Sferra, and Shifman mattresses to create an exclusive collection that will provide luxury shoppers with the perfect night's sleep.

"'The Art of Sleep' is a revitalizing collection that pairs the most luxurious and exclusive sleep experiences with a step-by-step guide to waking up recharged and rejuvenated," said Russ Patrick, SVP, GMM of Home, Men's and Children's. "We are excited to partner with four premier brands to provide Neiman Marcus and Horchow customers with an exclusive mattress selection that ensures even the most restless sleepers get a better night's sleep."

Neiman Marcus' collection of luxury mattresses include sleep experiences from the following brands:

Aireloom combines classic design and meticulous craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to create the ultimate quality sleep with their handmade mattresses and patented Aireloom Lift™ – an unmatched sleep experience that elevates and supports through adaptive layers of comfort. The three specific collections from Aireloom made exclusively for Neiman Marcus are Pacific Palisades, Karpen, and the Preferred Collections.

Designed exclusively by SFERRA for Neiman Marcus, the beautifully crafted Mille Luxe mattress collection is made in the USA with 1000 individually pocketed innerspring coils and layers of cotton, wool and talalay latex. The Mille Luxe mattress collection epitomizes SFERRA's long-standing tradition of impeccable craftsmanship, rich detailing, and technical innovation.

Shifman's luxurious, hand-crafted mattresses are built with a commitment to quality, integrity, and true craftsmanship since 1893. They are one of the few manufacturers that continue to produce two-sided mattresses that can be flipped for extended comfort life and durability. Shifman has designed an exclusive mattress and box spring set collection for Neiman Marcus: Saint Michel. The design features Shifman's exclusive Sanotuft® technique, which is a smooth buttonless tuft that is hand-sewn from top to bottom, as well as their eight-way, hand-tied box springs that have become a staple of the bedding line and remains a hallmark of fine furniture. These coils conform to the natural contours of the body maximizing comfort and absorbing the body's weight for the ultimate sleeping experience. Every mattress is handcrafted in the USA, employing more than 50 local artisans in their factory and facility.

Royal-Pedic has designed an exclusive mattress collection for Neiman Marcus: Dream Spring. Each design within the collection comes in a variety of comfort levels ranging from Ultimate Plush to Ultimate Firm and include their Dream Spring 3000-S individually pocketed innerspring system engineered and crafted in Germany for the ultimate support to conform to the natural contours of the body with unrivaled comfort. Each handcrafted mattress can trace back its materials to long staple cotton grown in California and Texas, natural latex from sustainable rubber tree plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia, untreated lamb's wool from France. And in the Ultimate Collection, Royal-Pedic also utilizes camel, cashmere, and silk natural fibers as well.

"The Art of Sleep" collection was curated to help customers create the perfect sleeping experience for themselves. In addition to luxury mattresses, the collection includes loungewear and sleepwear that improves the quality of a customers' sleep and provides an editorial step-by-step beauty regiment that helps brighten, repair and protect, boost hydration, and unwind, all while getting the perfect night's sleep.

Customers can conveniently purchase a mattress from any of these collections online at www.neimanmarcus.com or www.horchow.com.

