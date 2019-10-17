Neiman Marcus Unveils The 93rd Edition Of The Iconic Christmas Book And Legendary Fantasy Gifts

"The Neiman Marcus Christmas Book and our Fantasy Gifts are a tradition that customers look forward to year-after-year," said Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "For the 60 th anniversary of Fantasy Gifts, we've pulled out all the stops – both with the gifts themselves and the way we're unveiling them to customers."

The 2019 Fantasy Gifts will delight customers this holiday season through a series of videos starring award-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan. "Rachel perfectly brings our Fantasy Gifts to life and truly reveals them in a magical way to our customers," said Todorovich. The series, which will be promoted through Neiman Marcus' social channels, introduces each gift in a whimsical way that evokes the feeling of holiday nostalgia. In addition, for every Fantasy Gift purchased with a Neiman Marcus credit card, purchasers will receive an InCircle membership to the President's Circle; subject to credit approval.

This year's Christmas Book also presents an assortment of extraordinary holiday gifts across a broad range of categories and price points. A few notable and exclusive gifts include a Neiman Marcus-edition Moët & Chandon Vending Machine ($35,000, page 29), a Versace Punching Bag ($1,550, page 184), a Bey Berk Cigar Humidor ($165, page 205), and a Funboy Holiday Inflatable Snowmobile ($99, page 227), to name a few.

First published in 1926 as a 16-page booklet, the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book was initially intended as a Christmas card to the store's best customers. Over the years, the book has evolved into a legendary source for alluring and spectacular gifts while maintaining its personal and timeless touch.

GIFTS THAT GIVE BACK

Neiman Marcus has a history of giving back and community outreach has always been an integral part of the company's core values. In 2018, the efforts of The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation impacted more than 2.5 million children. As in years past, a portion of every Fantasy Gift is donated to the foundation, bringing art-enriching experiences nationwide.

This year, Neiman Marcus continues its three year partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, an organization committed to offering resources to help benefit 4.3 million kids and teens nationwide to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. Neiman Marcus has pledged a $750,000 financial commitment over three years to focus both on local and national programs aimed at bringing meaningful art experiences to communities in need.

The 2019 Fantasy Gifts include:

007 ASTON MARTIN DESIGNED BY DANIEL CRAIG

Fulfill your secret agent fantasies in an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera designed by 007 himself, Daniel Craig. Available in a run of seven – naturally – each limited-edition car comes in a beautiful inky blue and features a powerful twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 engine, producing immense torque and extraordinary in-gear performance. As if that weren't enough, you'll also receive one of only seven limited-edition, all-platinum Seamaster Diver 300M OMEGA timepieces – each featuring a unique hand-engraved case back – plus tickets to the world premiere of No Time to Die, the 25th installment in the James Bond series.

With the purchase of each 007 Fantasy Gift, 12 percent of the Fantasy Gift purchase will be donated to The Opportunity Network, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $330,000; shipping charges and taxes may apply. Limited production of seven packages available. ($700,007; page 259-260)

A VERY VIP TASTE OF ITALY

Calling all foodies: This gift's for you. Take a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two kicking off in Modena, Italy. Get ready for food and fun—and more food—in the days to come. Visit the Pastificio Di Martino factory, where you'll learn the art of Italian pasta making from third-generation pasta maker Giuseppe Di Martino. The next day enjoy a cooking lesson from Chef Massimo Bottura, followed by dinner at an exclusive table inside the wine room of his three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Osteria Francescana. Continue with a guided tour of the local markets, all while driving exotic cars through the Emilia Romagna region, aka "Italy's Motor Valley."

With the purchase of the Taste of Italy experience, $10,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation and Pastificio Di Martino will make a donation of $50,000 to Food for Soul, a cultural project raising awareness of food waste and social isolation; shipping charges and taxes may apply. Gift limited to one experience ($200,000; page 265-266)

EXPERIENCE FASHION WEEK LIKE AN INDUSTRY INSIDER

Your fashion fantasies will come to life as you and a plus-one jet to New York City to join a Neiman Marcus insider at FASHION WEEK. Sit front row at four of the week's most coveted shows—you'll get to pick a look from each designer—hobnob with designers backstage, and reminisce over the view from the front row with cocktails in hand at Neiman Marcus at Hudson Yards. You'll enjoy five-star treatment from doorstep to red carpet, and you'll look good while doing it, thanks to hair, makeup, and styling courtesy of Neiman Marcus.

With the purchase of the Fashion Week experience, $12,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation; shipping charges and taxes may apply. Gift limited to one experience. ($250,000; page 273-274)

KICK IT IN TOKYO WITH SNEAKER LEGEND, JEFF STAPLE

Live for the latest drops? This is your chance for all-access to the mastermind of cool collaborations, Jeff Staple. You'll head to Tokyo to meet the designer and streetwear icon for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Visit Jeff's favorite boutiques, enjoy a private dinner with Jeff at his favorite restaurant, Narisawa, and stay at Aman Tokyo, a five-star hotel conveniently located near the shopping hubs of Ginza and Shibuya. Then, every collector's dream: Throughout 2020, you'll also receive a minimum of eight Staple collaborations, each with a signed letter of authenticity from Jeff himself with the option to have each piece signed.

With the purchase of the Sneaker Legend experience, $7,500 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation; shipping charges and taxes may apply. Gift limited to one experience. ($110,000; page 267-268)

STAR IN A MAKEUP BY MARIO INSTAGRAM VIDEO

It's every beauty junkie's dream come true: an hour in the chair of makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Travel to meet up with Mario for a personalized makeup session, and see for yourself why celebrities around the world book him a year in advance. He'll do your makeup using some of his favorite products from Neiman Marcus, and you'll be featured on his Instagram channel, where he'll showcase your ultimate beauty look. The fun doesn't end there. You'll receive tickets to The Masterclass, Mario's sought-after makeup master class, including a special meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Mario. Finally, you'll also receive a special package with some of the products Mario used during your glam experience.

With the purchase of the Makeup by Mario experience, $15,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation; shipping charges and taxes may apply. Gift limited to one experience. ($400,000; page 271-272)

A CUSTOM PET PARADISE BY ROCKSTAR PUPPY AND DENISE RICHARDS

Does your dog feel most at home in a Cape Cod beach cottage or a Brooklyn brownstone? Maybe his style's more midcentury modern with a traditional twist. In any case, make your pampered pet feel right at home in a one-of-a-kind doghouse, produced in collaboration with Rockstar Puppy, purveyors of a luxe canine lifestyle, and actress/animal lover Denise Richards. Houses are designed to your specifications inside and out, and nothing is off limits. You'll share your vision with Jessica Clark, the creative mind behind Rockstar Puppy, discuss the design with Denise via video chat, and then Rockstar Puppy will work its magic, bringing your unique creation to life.

With the purchase of the Pet Paradise gift, $5,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation and Denise Richards will make a donation of $25,000 to American Humane; shipping charges and taxes may apply. Limited to one gift. ($70,000; page 269-270)

A BEHIND THE SCENES EXPERIENCE WITH BOUCHERON

A treasure trove awaits at 26 Place Vendôme in Paris, home of Maison Boucheron since 1893. Meet Creative Director Claire Choisne and enjoy exclusive access to the house's workshops and design studio, where you'll get an up-close look at the artistry that goes into creating each spectacular piece. Take home the exclusive Perle Au Trésor, a precious objet d'art that opens to reveal a necklace, bracelet, and two broaches. Then, retire in style with luxury accommodations, including two nights at Le 26, Boucheron's stunning Place Vendôme apartment. You and your guest will be among the few to stay in the highly exclusive apartment, which was added during a recent refurbishment of the historic building, formally known as Hôtel de Nocé. Très magnifique.

With the purchase of the Boucheron experience, $35,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation; shipping charges and taxes may apply. Gift limited to one experience. ($695,000 page 261-262)

CREATE A COUTURE PAIR OF CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTINS

Imagine jetting to Paris to paint the town red à la Christian Louboutin. You and a guest will visit the designer's favorite haunts and browse the original Christian Louboutin boutique on rue Jean Jacques Rousseau, where you'll select five pairs from the latest collection. Next, you'll visit the designer's atelier and work with the atelier director and a group of master artisans to design your very own one-of-a-kind custom couture shoe. Wine and dine at Michelin-starred restaurant Divellec, enjoy a show at the legendary cabaret club, the Crazy Horse, and call it a night in a two-bedroom signature suite at the luxurious Mandarin Oriental, Paris, an award-winning, five-star hotel on chic rue Saint-Honoré. After you've bid Paris au revoir and returned home, your one-of-a-kind pair of shoes and an original sketch of the design from Mr. Louboutin himself will be delivered to your door.

With the purchase of the Christian Louboutin experience, $18,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation; shipping charges and taxes may apply. Gift limited to one experience. ($125,000; page 263-264)

INCIRCLE AROUND THE WORLD

For the first time ever, Neiman Marcus presents an additional Fantasy Gift accessible exclusively to InCircle members. Circle the World with InCircle will take customers aboard a Privé Jet to five world-class destinations with luxury accommodations. Guests will stay three nights at each location, then board the private jet to set off to the next location. The luxurious adventure begins at Kasbah Tamadot near Marrakech, Morocco, then off to Lefay Resort & Spa near Dolomiti, Italy, next IceHotel in Sweden, then Jade Mountain in St. Lucia, and the trip culminates at The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah. For more information and to join InCircle, visit www.incircle.com. ($575,000)

"Bravo Neiman Marcus!" said award winning actress Rachel Brosnahan. "After 60 years you've simply outdone yourself. Nothing puts me in the holiday spirit like these glamorous goodies... an 11-room doggie mansion, a 10 out of 10 makeover by Mario, nine courses of the Italian countryside, eight Jeff Staple collaborations, 007's Aston Martin, six pairs of Louboutins, five curated destinations, four fashion week shows, three Boucheron baubles. This holiday season, the gift of fantasy is two words and one of a kind... Neiman Marcus."

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing luxury customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus digitally connects with customers around the world while delighting them with interesting, interactive, and immersive experiences across a physical 43-store presence in the U.S. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there's something for everyone. Neiman Marcus is part of the Neiman Marcus Group, which is comprised of a multi-branded, luxury shopping experience under the Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow brand names. To keep up with the latest news and events happening at Neiman Marcus, visit www.neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and WeChat.

