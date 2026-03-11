University of Louisiana System Announces Unified Payment and Operational Partnership with Nelnet Campus Commerce

BATON ROUGE, La. and LINCOLN, Neb., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Louisiana System (UL System) has announced a system-wide partnership with Nelnet Campus Commerce (NYSE: NNI) that will give its universities access to modern payment technology designed to simplify tuition billing and payment options for students and families.

The immediate agreement establishes a framework allowing UL System institutions to implement Nelnet Campus Commerce's products while benefiting from the operational efficiencies and coordination of a System-wide partnership.

Through this collaboration, universities will have access to technology supporting secure payment processing, electronic billing, and flexible payment plans. These tools are designed to simplify financial transactions for the 84,000 students and families UL System supports while strengthening campus business operations.

"This partnership helps make paying for college easier and less stressful for students and their families," said UL System President Rick Gallot. "By working together across our universities and leveraging shared solutions, we can modernize important services like billing and tuition payments. For students and families, that means clearer information, more flexible payment options, and less stress managing the cost of college, while our campuses gain tools that help them operate more efficiently and focus resources on student success."

"At its core, this work is about making the college experience easier for students and their families," Gallot added. "When our universities collaborate and invest in shared systems, we reduce duplication, operate more efficiently, and strengthen the services that support students—from enrollment through graduation."

UL System unites public universities across the state in a shared mission to expand opportunity, strengthen communities, and prepare Louisiana's future workforce. This partnership allows the System to improve coordination and operational efficiency across campuses while creating stronger pathways for students and families to succeed.

"We are honored to expand our partnership with the University of Louisiana System," said Jackie Strohbehn, President of Nelnet Campus Commerce. "By aligning technology, data, and service across the entire system, we can help drive operational efficiency while delivering flexible payment experiences that support students' success."

About Nelnet Campus Commerce

Nelnet Campus Commerce delivers unlimited payment opportunities across campus. Solutions use the latest technology to create a unique and integrated payment experience for more than 1,100 campuses across the country. The intuitive and secure solutions are PCI Level 1 validated and integrate with every major Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. From payment processing and refunds to tuition payment plans and online storefronts, Nelnet Campus Commerce helps process every payment on campus. For more information, visit CampusCommerce.com.

