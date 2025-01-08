Nelson Chai Named Executive Chair of DailyPay

The seasoned executive brings decades of experience across finance organizations and modern technology companies

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay , a leading worktech platform powering daily opportunities for workers and their employers, today named Nelson Chai as Executive Chair of DailyPay. An accomplished executive, Mr. Chai will lead DailyPay's Board of Directors and provide strategic guidance to the organization. Mr. Chai brings a wealth of experience from leading roles at prominent companies, including most recently as the Chief Financial Officer at Uber from 2018 to 2023.

Nelson Chai, Executive Chair, DailyPay

"It's with great pleasure to have Nelson Chai join DailyPay as Executive Chair," said Stacy Greiner, Chief Executive Officer, DailyPay. "Over his extensive senior leadership across globally recognized companies, Nelson has executed many successful growth strategies and we look forward to having his valuable experience and insights at DailyPay."

Mr. Chai is a long-tenured executive with over 30 years of experience in leadership roles at notable public companies. Most recently serving as CFO of Uber, he spearheaded the company's journey to profitability and a successful IPO. Prior to Uber, he held prominent positions such as CEO of Warranty Group, President of CIT Group, and CFO of Merrill Lynch, NYSE Euronext, and Archipelago Holdings. He currently serves on the boards of Chubb and Thermo Fisher Scientific and holds a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and MBA from Harvard Business School.

"DailyPay is an industry leader. The team has built an incredible mission-driven company empowering workers and helping them achieve personal work and financial goals," said Nelson Chai, Executive Chair of DailyPay. "Impressively, and at the same time, DailyPay is helping employers gain a competitive advantage in recruiting, retaining and increasing worker productivity. DailyPay is a profitable platform and I look forward to supporting their continued growth and success."

Mr. Chai's appointment as Executive Chair comes on the heels of the most successful year in company history under Stacy Greiner's leadership. Driven by its mission to power daily opportunities for workers everywhere to live a better financial life, DailyPay differentiates itself from other competitors with its rapid scale, growth, and profitability. Recently, DailyPay expanded its reach through multiple product and market expansions while continuing to innovate its award-winning worktech platform with a number of key new features to support millions of daily workers on their financial wellness journey.

Research commissioned by DailyPay shows that employees with access to DailyPay's worktech platform stay longer on the job with 55% taking extra shifts.

DailyPay was recently named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for being one of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

