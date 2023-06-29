Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela (NRM) Electric Vehicle Group and Integro Bank Launch National Leadership Summit

PHOENIX, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Electric Vehicle Group (NRM-EV), in partnership with 1 Life Organization and Integro Bank, announce the Business & Tech Development Leadership Summit. The summit will formally launch the NRM EV Group, and the Model NR1 concept car to the public.

"We are One, Love is All We Need" - B. Taylor Thomas J. Inserra, CEO & President, Integro Bank B. Taylor

The Leadership Summit will be a part of a multi-city promotional awareness tour event in Phoenix Arizona, on August 18, 2023. The "We Are One…" awareness tour is in honor of Nelson Mandela's favorite phrase as the company moves forward in the exciting launch of an electric vehicle initiative. The tone and title of the tour goes hand-in-hand with the belief system of NRM co-founder, majority shareholder, multi-award winner and U.S. Navy Veteran, B.Taylor, and his L1FE Organization (pronounced "One Life,") mission and new hit single title B. Taylor - We Are One, Love Is All We Need - YouTube ft. Chapel Hart and J. Michael Harter.

With the granddaughter of Nelson Mandela at the helm of the Thembekile Mandela Foundation and cofounder of NRM-EV, Ndileka Mandela has taken a hold of the future with both hands and, with NRM-EV, is leading the Mandela name into new areas of innovation and technology, bringing all people together.

The development of the NRM-EV model NR1 concept car strikes an important historical note as it is the first time the Nelson Mandela Foundation has authorized and supported such an initiative and partnered to allow NRM-EV to use Mr. Mandela's official signature on the company's vehicles including the first NRM-EV car model, the NR1. A percentage of revenue from NRM-EV will go to the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the Thembekile Mandela Foundation.

As Arizona has quickly become a focal point for the electric vehicle development segment, NRM-EV felt it was strategically important to launch the Leadership Summit in Phoenix, Arizona. Business leaders, city representatives, elected officials, and prospective suppliers and investors will have the opportunity to come together to discover the NRM-EV development program, company initiatives, and strategic planning. NRM-EV welcomes you all to this opportunity of discovery, growth, and opportunity.

Leadership Summit Launch:

When:

August 18th, 2023

Open to the public: 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Where:

Integro Bank Headquarters

16215 N 28 Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85053

RSVP for the event from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM:

https://integrobank.hubspotpagebuilder.com/en-us/national-summit-2023

About NRM-EV

Founded in 2021 by B.Taylor and Ndileka Mandela (the oldest granddaughter of Nelson Mandela), the NRM Electric Vehicle Group is the first black female and male veteran owned car company. This company is based out of the United States and will help to create opportunities and bridge the gap between Africa and the Diaspora. A truly socially responsible vehicle for the world at www.nrmautoinc.com

About L1fe Organization

L1FE Organization (pronounced "One Life"), was established in 2016 by B.Taylor as a movement for innovating healthy and resilient L1FEstyles for active duty military, veterans, first responders and their families by providing proven wellness strategies. Since 2016, B.Taylor and L1FE Organization have helped thousands of military, veterans, first responders and their families with financial resources, mental/ physical health, community involvement and public awareness. Discover how Life Organization serves those in need at www.1lifeorganization.org

About Integro Bank:

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360 consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people up and transforms lives. Visit www.Integro.Bank to learn more.

Media Contact:

Brandon Price, Marketing at [email protected] or (602) 325-9431

SOURCE Integro Bank