The Rollout Begins - DistrictWON Providing Coverage Platform to Thousands of High Schools

CLEVELAND, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of high schools and colleges have begun to see the beauty of uReport. Today, DistrictWON will begin contacting every high school directly to invite them into the historic initiative to bring comprehensive coverage of high school sports, activities, and student achievement to communities across the United States.

The fully-funded $20 million+ investment can equip every high school in America with access to uReport, a "best-in-class", human-powered, AI-assisted platform built to help schools tell the stories that matter most, for the entire 2026-27 academic year.

Statement by Phil Rison, Executive Director of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA).

Including the NIAAA endorsement above, DistrictWON has earned the endorsement of leading associations representing over 20,000 high schools and colleges.

"We are committed to equip every high school, regardless of size or resources, with uReport. We are creating opportunities for schools across America to share the moments that define their communities. This ability has simply disappeared within the modern media landscape," says Peter Fitzpatrick, CEO of DistrictWON.

The initiative represents one of the largest commitments ever made to support high school storytelling, athletics, activities, and student recognition on a national scale.

uReport is listed within the ISTE Learning Technology Directory (International Society for Transforming Education), a trusted resource used by educators to identify high-quality educational technology solutions. It also has earned the 1EdTech TrustedED Apps Certification for Data Privacy, recognizing adherence to rigorous standards for protecting student and educator data. Students can work on the platform to gain real-world experience in journalism, media, technology and more.

To learn more about uReport see this video: Bringing Coverage Back to Your Community!

A new era of school storytelling begins today. School Administrators can scan the QR code in the above video or easily create accounts HERE.

Other schools can reach out directly to Dan McGrath, DistrictWON's Director of Customer Success at [email protected] or direct at 216-647-3857.

SOURCE DistrictWON