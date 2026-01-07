Neolix Makes CES Debut with Next-Generation AI-Powered Autonomous Logistics Solutions and Comprehensive RoboVan Portfolio

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neolix, a global pioneer in L4 autonomous logistics (RoboVan) solutions, today announced the debut of its next-generation AI-powered autonomous logistics solution at CES 2026. Demonstrating how its full RoboVan lineup enables large-scale, end-to-end urban logistics, Neolix is positioning autonomous fleets as a cornerstone of future urban infrastructure.

Neolix showcases flagship models X3 and X6 at their CES 2026 booth. The all-new Neolix X1 makes its global debut at CES 2026.

As part of the exhibit, Neolix also features the RoboVan X1, a specialized prototype designed to demonstrate the potential of "final-feet" autonomous delivery. With this launch, Neolix now delivers the industry's most comprehensive RoboVan lineup. Ranging from compact units of less than 1 cubic meter up to 12 cubic meters, the expanded fleet provides a full-spectrum solution for all intra-city logistics needs.

"Autonomous logistics has reached a critical tipping point, transitioning from experimental pilots to true commercial scale," said YU Enyuan, Founder and CEO of Neolix. "2025 was a milestone year where we achieved mass deployment, refined our mapless technology, and expanded our global footprint. At CES 2026, we are presenting the global market with our fully integrated autonomous solution in action, showcasing a new generation of urban infrastructure that is always-on, highly efficient, and ready for global growth."

The Next-Gen Autonomous Logistics Solution

At CES 2026, Neolix is debuting its next-generation AI-powered autonomous logistics solution, a dual-engine architecture designed to optimize massive autonomous fleets. This solution integrates two core technological breakthroughs:

AI-Powered Fleet Management:

Built on foundation models and deep learning, the system automates the entire logistics lifecycle, from intelligent order processing and dynamic routing to real-time dispatching. This infrastructure is capable of supporting the stable operation of fleets exceeding 100,000 L4 autonomous vehicles.

By leveraging advanced dynamic resource allocation algorithms, the system adapts instantly to high-frequency urban demand fluctuations. Boosting fleet efficiency by 30%, the system ensures reliable, city-wide autonomous operations even in the most volatile logistics environments.

Mapless L4 Autonomy:

In 2025, Neolix became the first to bring L4 mapless autonomous driving into commercial application. By integrating advanced perception with AI-driven decision-making, Neolix vehicles achieve centimeter-level positioning without relying on high-definition maps. This breakthrough significantly reduces deployment costs and setup times, allowing RoboVans to navigate complex urban "corner cases," including dense crowds, mixed traffic, and extreme weather conditions, while enabling rapid global expansion into new countries or regions.

Introducing the X1: Demonstrating "Final Feet" and Completing the Full Intra-City Portfolio

A highlight of the exhibit is the Neolix X1, a breakthrough robotic courier designed to solve the most expensive segment of logistics: the final 100 meters. The X1 navigates seamlessly between sidewalks, building lobbies, and doorways, reducing the need for manual coordination. As the "final piece of the puzzle," the X1 allows Neolix partners to close the loop on a truly unified, door-to-door autonomous delivery network.

Neolix offers a comprehensive product portfolio to cover most segments of the supply chain:

X1 – The Final-Feet Courier: Engineered for seamless indoor/outdoor navigation and elevator delivery.

X3 – The Last-Mile Pioneer: An agile workhorse for high-density urban logistics, providing a superior autonomous alternative to traditional delivery vehicles and micro-vans.

X6 – The Middle-Mile Premier: The core of the Neolix fleet, optimized for payload capacity and complex, multi-stop delivery routes in intra-city environments.

H12 – The Intra-city Flagship: A high-capacity solution for suburban shipment and regional distribution.

All vehicles share L4 autonomous driving capability, 24/7 operational readiness, and versatility across diverse environments, enabling scalable end-to-end delivery solutions.

Market Leadership: A Growing Global Footprint

Neolix's CES debut is backed by substantial real-world performance. To date, Neolix has deployed over 16,000 L4 autonomous vehicles globally. Neolix ranks as the industry's top player in both deployment scale and operational mileage, maintaining its position as the world's largest RoboVan provider.

While continuing to dominate the express delivery sector in China, Neolix has rapidly expanded across a wide range of intra-city logistics scenarios, including delivery services for fresh food, groceries, shopping malls, supermarkets, warehouses, pharmacies, and B2B on-demand needs, among others. Notably, non-express use cases now represent over 50% of total sales, proving the vehicles' commercial versatility.

Furthermore, Neolix pioneered the RoboVan-as-a-Service (RaaS) model in 2025, shifting autonomous fleets from a high-CapEx, ownership-based model to a service-based offering. By reducing upfront costs and operational complexity, the model has significantly lowered the barriers for shippers to adopt autonomous logistics. It has unlocked new demand while providing a proven, repeatable blueprint for large-scale global deployment of RoboVan fleets.

In Qingdao, China, Neolix has deployed over 1,200 vehicles, making it the world's largest and densest autonomous fleet deployment, demonstrating highly efficient, collaborative urban fleet operations and setting a global benchmark for city-wide RoboVan networks.

Neolix's momentum is expanding internationally. In October 2025, Neolix became the first RoboVan company in the Middle East to receive public road operation approvals for fully unmanned vehicles in the UAE. This past year also saw major strides in Japan and South Korea, including a strategic partnership with the Incheon City Government. As 2026 begins, Neolix has announced strategic partnerships with Luxmea, a European electric cargo vehicle manufacturer, and Salvador Caetano Auto, a prominent Portuguese provider of automotive and mobility solutions.

Looking ahead to 2026, Neolix plans to accelerate its global expansion, starting in the Middle East and establishing offices across Europe, the Americas, Australia, South East Asia, and other key regions. By working closely with local partners, Neolix aims to scale its RoboVan business worldwide, targeting more than 50,000 overseas deliveries in 2027.

Neolix

Neolix is a global leader in L4 autonomous logistics (RoboVan) solutions. Its in-house developed L4 autonomous vehicles are widely deployed across express delivery, urban logistics, and other key scenarios. Guided by our mission to make autonomous vehicles accessible worldwide, Neolix has achieved a global footprint across numerous countries and cities, ranking as the industry's top player in both deployment scale and operational mileage. Backed by full-stack capabilities spanning in-house software and hardware development, vehicle manufacturing, and intelligent fleet dispatching, Neolix has filed over 1,500 patents. Designed to help clients reduce costs and enhance efficiency at scale, Neolix vehicles enable 24/7 autonomous operations, running reliably in a wide range of weather and traffic conditions.

