NEOM announces Aquellum, a futuristic lifestyle community within a mountain haven

NEOM, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NEOM has announced Aquellum, a luxury and experiential space embedded within the mountains, and the latest striking addition to the ongoing regional development in northwest Saudi Arabia. With its foundations steeped in cutting-edge technology, avant-garde architecture and forward-thinking concepts, Aquellum will offer guests a taste of futuristic living through its array of pioneering experiences.

Concealed from the outside along the Gulf of Aqaba coastline, Aquellum is hidden within a breathtaking, 450-meter-high mountain range and represents a futuristic ecosystem that is harmoniously integrated into the natural surroundings. Crafted to inspire originality and imagination, Aquellum will push the boundaries of conventional design and construction possibilities. 

To access Aquellum, visitors will embark on an extraordinary journey, beginning at the world's first floating marina. Here, guests will board a specially designed vessel to enter Aquellum through a concealed underground canal, unveiling a hidden community that offers an incredible sensory journey.

Once inside, visitors will be treated to an exhilarating, 100-meter-high vertical experience with an impressive courtyard space stretching from the water to the sky. This subterranean digitalized community creates vibrancy and interconnectivity through seamlessly blending hotel accommodation, apartments, retail spaces, leisure and entertainment zones and innovative hubs.

A dynamic boulevard winds through the courtyard, connecting diverse social spaces, world-class hospitality, immersive arts, events, shopping and dining. A signature space, dubbed 'The Generator', houses unique research labs for disruptors, innovators, and creative thinkers, offering a platform where the future is reimagined.

An omnidirectional internal transit system facilitates easy access to upper floors, transporting residents and visitors to their homes and hotels, ascending to rooftop gardens with breathtaking coastal views.

Guided by its unwavering commitment to crafting spaces in nature that epitomize the future of luxury, innovation and lifestyle, Aquellum stands as a testament to the fusion of cutting-edge design and construction techniques.

Aligned with NEOM's commitment to conservation and innovation, Aquellum complements its coastal location. This new development follows recent announcements of Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, Utamo, and Norlana, which are also sustainable tourism destinations located in the Gulf of Aqaba.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email [email protected] or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.

This material is distributed by Teneo Strategy LLC on behalf of NEOM Company. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

