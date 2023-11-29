NEOM announces Siranna, its exclusive tourism escape

NEOM, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NEOM has unveiled Siranna, an exclusive tourism escape, and the latest destination to be announced by the sustainable regional development evolving in northwest Saudi Arabia.

Siranna is a space where elegant and innovative living meets to facilitate a lifestyle without compromise. Situated on the Gulf of Aqaba coastline, this ultra-luxurious destination will be home to a 65-key hotel, as well as 35 exclusive residences.

Siranna, NEOM's exclusive tourism escape (PRNewsfoto/NEOM Corporate)
The destination offers uninterrupted views of the Red Sea, with its tiered design offering diverse views and perspectives. Emerging from the rugged coastal terrain, the hexagonal pillars are distinctive, yet complementary to the surrounding mountains and flora. Arriving via waterborne transportation to the secluded bay, guests will journey through the natural rock formations before reaching the enchanting entrance of the property.

With a focus on fostering original thinking and relaxation, Siranna will offer visitors and residents the opportunity to escape the noise and disruptions of everyday life and surround themselves with like-minded people in an effortlessly chic setting. 

A signature beach club, spas, and state-of-the-art wellness facilities will be on offer for visitors to unwind. Those seeking a connection with the landscape during their stay will enjoy the winding discovery trails via foot or horseback to explore where the sea, mountain, and wadi meet. Sophisticated dining and entertainment options will also satisfy a wide range of tastes and interests among guests.  

The guiding principle underpinning the development is to ensure minimal intervention in nature, where thoughtful and deliberate techniques will be used to preserve the surrounding landscape. The architecture will pay homage to the heritage of the local area and seamlessly blend into the adjoining mountain and wadi.  

Siranna is another example of NEOM's uncompromising efforts to create spaces in nature that support sustainable future living and nurture creativity, whilst offering the ultimate luxury hospitality experience.  

Aligned with NEOM's commitment to conservation, Siranna will complement its coastal location and be delivered sustainably. News of the development follows the recent announcements of Leyja and Epicon, which are also sustainable tourism destinations located in the Gulf of Aqaba. 

About NEOM 

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation. 

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity. 

For further information email [email protected] or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.  

