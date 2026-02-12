Neon One Appoints Paul Rosenfeld as Chief Marketing Officer to Help Nonprofits Grow With Clarity and Confidence

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon One , the nonprofit software platform built to empower communities of generosity, today announced the appointment of Paul Rosenfeld as Chief Marketing Officer. The move underscores Neon One's continued investment in helping small and midsize nonprofits build stronger relationships through technology that is powerful, practical, and human-centered.

Rosenfeld brings decades of experience serving small businesses and growing organizations through some of the most trusted platforms in the market. Throughout his career, he has focused on translating complex systems into intuitive, trusted tools that support day-to-day decision-making and long-term growth.

He has held senior leadership roles at American Express and Intuit, where he helped small businesses navigate payments, financial management, and growth with confidence. He also led the successful repositioning of Keap (formerly Infusionsoft), helping establish the company as a recognized leader in CRM and marketing automation for growing organizations.

Most recently, Rosenfeld served as Chief Marketing Officer at HOVER, where he led marketing for its AI-powered platform that transformed spatial data into 3D models accessible to ordinary homeowners and professionals alike, enabling them to standardize their home designs. That work reinforced a defining theme of his career: making sophisticated technology, including AI, accessible and genuinely useful to the people who rely on it.

"Nonprofits succeed when relationships come first, even as their operations become more complex," said Keith Reed , Chief Executive Officer of Neon One. "Paul has spent his career helping organizations grow without losing sight of the people they serve. He knows how to scale technology responsibly, build trust, and make advanced platforms feel approachable. That experience is incredibly valuable to the nonprofit sector."

In his new role, Rosenfeld will lead Neon One's marketing organization as the company strengthens its nonprofit relationship management platform, bringing together CRM, fundraising, payments, communications, and engagement into a unified system designed for mission-driven organizations.

"Nonprofits face most of the same challenges I've seen across small and growing businesses – namely, complexity, limited resources, and increasing expectations of their own constituents – but with an added layer of mission and responsibility," said Rosenfeld. "What drew me to Neon One is its mission to serve these vital organizations and its desire to be an industry-leading platform for them. When technology is intuitive and designed around the real-world work users do day in and out, it gives organizations the ability to focus on what matters most: building relationships, advancing their mission, and making a lasting impact."

Rosenfeld's arrival underscores Neon One's momentum as it continues to invest in its platform, its customers, and its role as a long-term partner to organizations driving social good.

About Neon One

Neon One is the leading Nonprofit Relationship Management Platform designed to help small-to-midsize nonprofits cultivate the personal connections that fuel growth. Its unified system offers a 360-degree view of every supporter, enabling organizations to manage fundraising, memberships, events, communications, and payments in one integrated system. Learn more at neonone.com .

Contact

Meredith Kavanagh

Director of Brand and Communications

e: [email protected]

4545 N. Ravenswood Ave.

Chicago, IL 60640

SOURCE Neon One