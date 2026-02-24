Neon One Launches Network Advantage Program to Help Chapter-Based Nonprofits Modernize Technology Together

New program gives national networks a smarter way to drive CRM adoption, strengthen donor relationships, and grow fundraising at scale.

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon One , the leading nonprofit relationship management platform, today announced the launch of the Neon One Network Advantage Program , a new way for chapter-based nonprofits to buy and implement technology as a coordinated network instead of one chapter at a time.

For many organizations, independent chapters have historically been responsible for researching, purchasing, and onboarding technology. This leads to duplicated work, higher costs, slow or inconsistent tech adoption, and fragmented donor management strategies. All of those impact each local chapter's ability to focus on their critical day-to-day work. With the Network Advantage Program, chapters can focus on building personal connections within their community instead of connecting their tech. As a result, the entire network benefits from more consistent supporter experiences, cleaner data, and stronger fundraising results.

The Network Advantage Program

The Network Advantage Program replaces the "power of one" model with a shared buying agreement that offers chapters a lower price and streamlined implementation. By providing a pre-configured Neon One account and a cohort-based support model, the program accelerates adoption and empowers local chapters to modernize while maintaining autonomy. There is no forced data roll-up or single centralized database required.

"Strengthening our brand and supporter experience is our number one goal," said Jeff Nichols, VP of USA Ministries at Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF), an early participant in the program . "The fact that Neon One understands CEF's structure and language will make a huge difference."

A Strategy for Connected Growth

Rather than treating technology adoption as a series of isolated chapter decisions, Neon One's Network Advantage Program gives national organizations a scalable path to get more chapters on a relationship-focused CRM and aligned on a shared approach to donor engagement and growth.

"Federated organizations thrive when every chapter has the right technology and the support to build personal relationships at scale," said Tim Stahl, Head of Partnerships at Neon One. "We are helping these networks move from 'tool shopping' to strategic partnerships. By curating expertise and guiding clients toward a unified view of their members and donors, we empower them to grow their impact without sacrificing the personal connections that fuel their work".

The program combines:

A national buying agreement with standardized terms and network-friendly economics, including volume-based payment processing rates that improve as more chapters participate.

with standardized terms and network-friendly economics, including volume-based payment processing rates that improve as more chapters participate. Cohort-based onboarding where chapters launch in "classes" and participate in focused trainings and huddles that allow them to learn from both Neon One experts and peers from other chapters.

where chapters launch in "classes" and participate in focused trainings and huddles that allow them to learn from both Neon One experts and peers from other chapters. Organization-specific instances that reflect the nonprofit's terminology, workflows, and priorities, so chapters start with a tailored system instead of a blank slate.

that reflect the nonprofit's terminology, workflows, and priorities, so chapters start with a tailored system instead of a blank slate. Dedicated support and a customer success manager to drive strategy and priority support status to ensure rapid adoption.

Bridget Back, Local Director for the Southeast Chapter of CEF of Indiana and longtime Neon CRM user, emphasized how the Network Advantage Program is simplifying the adoption of a CRM for chapters hesitant to take on new technology. "When a chapter comes into Neon One now, it's already set up for them," Back said. "They've got their logos, they've got everything they need. They go through training, do the basics, and get started." She added that the CEF-specific training for dashboards and supporter profiles will be "a game changer."

Proven Impact for National Networks

The program builds on Neon One's broader track record of helping nonprofits modernize operations and grow sustainably. Organizations using Neon One's unified platform report an average 33% increase in donation revenue and a 41% reduction in time spent on manual tasks during their first year.

About Neon One

Neon One is the leading Nonprofit Relationship Management Platform designed to help small to midsize nonprofits cultivate the personal connections that fuel growth. Its unified system provides a 360-degree view of every supporter by enabling organizations to manage fundraising, memberships, events, communications, and payments in one integrated system. Learn more at neonone.com .

