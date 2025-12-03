Neon One Customers Raise a Record $25.6 Million from 50,000 Donors on GivingTuesday, Proving Power of Relationship-Based Fundraising

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon One, the leading nonprofit relationship management platform, announced that its nonprofit customers raised a record-breaking $25,621,043 on GivingTuesday yesterday.

Thousands of Neon One users across the US and Canada engaged 50,169 donors—13,807 of which were new to the organizations they supported—to raise money for their causes. To Keith Reed, CEO of Neon One, this one-day giving event has long-term implications.

"GivingTuesday represents the culmination of months, if not years, of dedicated work by nonprofits, and yesterday's momentum will extend well beyond a single day," said Keith Reed, CEO of Neon One. "Our research shows that 48% of GivingTuesday donors give again before year-end, which is exactly why our goal is to provide the tools and resources nonprofits need to build personal connections that drive better fundraising outcomes. When people feel like part of a close-knit community, they don't just give once—they become long-term advocates who support the mission in multiple ways."

That finding comes from Neon One's recent publication, The Generosity Report: Data-Backed Insights for GivingTuesday and Year-End , which includes an analysis of 1,178 people who made donations on GivingTuesday 2024.

"I couldn't be prouder of the results our customers achieved," said Meaghan Misener, Vice President of Customer Support and Enablement. "The Customer Support and Enablement team and I are on the front lines, and we see firsthand the unwavering commitment and 'heart' our customers invest in their communities daily. Their incredible performance on GivingTuesday isn't just a win for the day; it's tangible proof that the strategy of cultivating deep, authentic relationships works—and that's the foundation for sustained success all year long."

Neon One will share its results as a contributing partner of the GivingTuesday Data Commons, a community of researchers, nonprofit and philanthropic practitioners, platform professionals, and civil society organizations that seek to understand the drivers and impacts of generosity, explore giving behaviors and patterns, and use data to inspire more giving around the world.

About Neon One

Neon One is the leading Nonprofit Relationship Management Platform designed to help small to midsize nonprofits cultivate the personal connections that fuel growth. Its unified system provides a 360-degree view of every supporter by enabling organizations to manage fundraising, memberships, events, communications, and payments in one integrated system. Learn more at neonone.com.

Contact

Meredith Kavanagh

Director of Brand & Communications

e: [email protected]

4545 N. Ravenswood Ave.

Chicago, IL 60640

SOURCE Neon One