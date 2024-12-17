Neon One Brings Seamless DAF Giving to Nonprofits with DAFpay Integration

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon One, the nonprofit software platform built to empower communities of generosity, has announced a groundbreaking integration with Chariot's DAFpay technology. Now available in Neon CRM and Neon Fundraise, this innovation is the first of its kind in nonprofit CRM, enabling nonprofits to process Donor Advised Fund (DAF) contributions directly within their donation forms. This game-changing feature simplifies giving for donors and reduces administrative burdens for nonprofits, allowing organizations to stay laser-focused on their missions.

Donor Advised Funds represent a fast-growing segment of philanthropy, with over $251 billion in assets across 1.8 million accounts. Managing these contributions has historically been challenging due to manual processes and fragmented data workflows. The DAFpay integration eliminates these inefficiencies, embedding DAF giving directly into donation forms and automating reconciliation to provide nonprofits with a seamless, end-to-end solution.

Streamlined Giving, Simplified Management

With DAFpay, nonprofits can now:

Provide a smoother donation experience by allowing donors to give directly from their DAF accounts without leaving the donation form.

Automatically capture and reconcile gift data for improved accuracy and reporting.

Maintain a single source of truth, ensuring staff can easily track and engage with DAF donors.

"I'm so excited to launch embedded DAFpay giving into Neon CRM's online donation forms!" said Laura Block, Neon CRM Product Owner. "Chariot's interface reminds donors to use their committed DAF funds and nudges them to increase generosity while connecting with a nonprofit's mission."

A Partnership for Impact

The DAFpay integration is made possible by the industry-leading partnership between Neon One and Chariot. "Not only will this partnership put seamless DAF giving in front of millions of donors via NeonPay, it has also led to the first CRM system purposefully set up for the nuances of DAF giving," shared Mitch Stein, Chariot's Head of Strategy.

Nonprofit organizations have already expressed their excitement for the update. One leader commented, "There are already so many different pathways that donors can take to donate to their favorite organizations, and it can take a lot of time to check each pathway. Many of our donors pay through their DAFs. Now, they'll be able to support the work we do in the way they prefer without delay," said Megan Sassenhausen, Database Specialist at Al Sigl Foundation.

Learn more about DAFpay and Neon CRM: https://neonone.com/resources/blog/neon-crm-chariot-dafpay-integration/

About Neon One

Neon One connects nonprofits with the technology and resources that empower them to build a community of generosity. Our platform is designed to manage the full range of nonprofit operational needs—from marketing and revenue generation to program operations and financial reconciliation. Learn more at neonone.com .

About Chariot

Chariot offers a seamless payment solution that integrates DAFs into donation forms for nonprofit organizations. This service simplifies the donation process, allowing donors to give quickly and efficiently while enhancing the fundraising capabilities of nonprofits. Learn more at givechariot.com.

