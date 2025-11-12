Neon One Launches Native P2P Fundraising, Unifying Community Giving and Donor Relationship Management

Moving beyond separate tools, the new module embedded directly in Neon CRM gives nonprofits a 360-degree view of supporter relationships and fundraising activity.

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon One, the leading Nonprofit Relationship Management platform, recently announced the release of its Next Generation Peer-to-Peer (P2P) module, an improved fundraising experience embedded directly within Neon CRM. This upgrade streamlines community-driven campaigns for small and midsize nonprofits, enabling organizations to engage supporters and grow donations without relying on third-party tools.

Designed for users running do-it-yourself (DIY) and focused fundraising initiatives, the new module enhances the original P2P tool with a clean, mobile-first interface and efficient administrative workflows. It provides essential features nonprofits need without the complexity or cost of enterprise-level systems.

"Peer-to-peer campaigns are a powerful extension of a nonprofit's community, and we believe the tools to support them should be simple, effective, and fully integrated," said Keith Reed, CEO of Neon One. "With Next Gen P2P, we're removing barriers to entry by giving fundraisers and staff a seamless experience built right into their CRM. It's about saving time, deepening insights, and nurturing relationships with every supporter who engages."

The new module brings several enhancements designed to improve performance, usability, and data cohesion:

Mobile-Optimized Fundraiser Pages : A clean, responsive design helps supporters share their stories and raise more across any device.

: A clean, responsive design helps supporters share their stories and raise more across any device. Results-Focused Fundraiser Portal: An updated user portal clearly highlights progress, tracks donations, and celebrates achievements.

An updated user portal clearly highlights progress, tracks donations, and celebrates achievements. Seamless Donation Integration: Combined with Neon One's customizable donation forms, nonprofits can secure trust with a cohesive donor journey.

Combined with Neon One's customizable donation forms, nonprofits can secure trust with a cohesive donor journey. Results-Driven Engagement Tools: Incorporates gamification and statistics throughout the experience to drive meaningful results and encourage participation.

Incorporates gamification and statistics throughout the experience to drive meaningful results and encourage participation. Enhanced Team Fundraising: Improved tools to make it easier to create, organize, and oversee fundraising teams

"This launch reflects direct feedback from our customers, with a focus on usability and building personal connections with their community—both of which are crucial to peer-to-peer campaign success," added Phil Pettiano, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Neon One. "Our customers need tools that don't just work—they need them to work together. Embedding P2P into Neon CRM means nonprofits have one platform for setup, donations, and stewardship."

Because the P2P functionality is embedded within Neon CRM, all donor and fundraiser data syncs instantly, eliminating the need for manual imports and ensuring accurate reporting. Organizations gain a real-time, 360-degree view of their community, empowering staff to steward supporters and build more personal connections.

To learn more about Neon One's Peer-to-Peer fundraising solution, visit neonone.com .

About Neon One

Neon One is the leading Nonprofit Relationship Management Platform designed to help small to midsize nonprofits cultivate the personal connections that fuel growth. Its unified system provides a 360-degree view of every supporter by enabling organizations to manage fundraising, memberships, events, communications, and payments in one integrated system. Learn more at neonone.com .

