Neon One Launches Partner Program, Empowering Growth for Nonprofits and Service Providers Alike

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon One, the leading nonprofit relationship management platform, recently announced the strategic relaunch of its Consultant and Agency Partner (CAP) Program. Designed to strengthen collaboration with trusted service providers, the program provides consultants and agencies with the tools, support, and incentives needed to help nonprofits deepen donor engagement and drive sustainable revenue growth.

The CAP Program pairs the strategic insight of experienced partners with Neon One's unified technology platform. The resulting partnerships will enable nonprofits to streamline their operations while maintaining the personal connections that fuel their community's generosity.

"Nonprofits are successful when they can build personal relationships with the people in their communities. To do that, they need to make good, strategic choices and execute them with the right technology," said Tim Stahl, Head of Partnerships at Neon One. "Our partners bring that critical strategic expertise to the table. We're here to amplify it with the right technology."

A Partner Program With Real Benefits

The CAP Program empowers consultants and agencies to expand their service offerings and fill critical resource gaps for nonprofits. Key enhancements include:

Dedicated Support & Training: Every partner is assigned a regional partner manager and receives expert-led onboarding through the Neon One Partner Academy. Quarterly product updates and market insights keep partners informed and competitive.

"The Neon One CAP program is a true partnership," said Kelly McLaughlin, founder and CEO of From Scratch Fundraising. "Neon One genuinely cares about my clients. When I refer someone, I know they'll be treated with the same attention and respect I give them. Their sales and onboarding process is seamless, and the Neon One team enhances my services with their support. My clients are happier and I'm able to do my job even better."

Measurable Results for Nonprofits

Partners' nonprofit customers gain access to a platform with a track record of driving measurable results where it counts. Neon One customers see a 33% average increase in donation revenue within the first year and a 41% reduction in time spent on manual administrative tasks. This efficiency allows teams to dedicate more time to building personalized, effective relationships with their donors and other supporters.

By equipping nonprofits with the technology and services to succeed, Neon One continues to advance its vision of a more connected, generous world where nonprofits thrive, communities grow stronger, and the right support is always within reach.

To learn more or apply to join the program, visit the Neon One Partner Program page.

About Neon One

Neon One is the leading Nonprofit Relationship Management Platform designed to help small to midsize nonprofits cultivate the personal connections that fuel growth. Its unified system provides a 360-degree view of every supporter by enabling organizations to manage fundraising, memberships, events, communications, and payments in one integrated system. Learn more at neonone.com.

