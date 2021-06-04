Neon One, Nonprofit Technology Leader, Announces New Executive Leadership

CHICAGO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently surpassing $14B raised across the platform, Neon One, a leading technology company serving social good organizations, announces Steve Kriter as its new Chief Executive Officer. Kriter has served as the company's Executive Chairman of the Board since July 2020.

Steve Kriter succeeds Michael Farb, who served as the Chief Executive Officer for nearly three years. In his time as CEO, Farb led the company through significant organic growth and the successful acquisitions of NeonCRM, Rallybound, Arts People and CiviCore, further expanding its technology ecosystem for nonprofits. In addition, he led the company through the launch of a new brand and a unified product suite, and helped the company reach new milestones of over $14B raised on the platform across 35,000 nonprofit organizations.

"I'm extremely proud of the accomplishments of the Neon One team and think it's a great time to bring in new leadership for the next phase of growth. Steve and the amazing leadership team have the right mix of passion, purpose, and experience", said Michael Farb. Farb will continue to assist the organization in an advisory capacity into the future.

Kriter is a seasoned executive who brings a track record of success leading companies through high growth phases. Prior to joining Neon One, Kriter was CEO at ACS Technologies, a leading provider of church management software and service solutions, and held senior roles at ADP and Solera for nearly twenty years. His extensive senior leadership experience at maturing technology companies gives him the operational expertise and competencies needed to lead Neon One into the future.

"As a mission-driven leader, I'm thrilled to be taking on the role of CEO at this exact point in Neon One's growth," said Kriter. "We have incredible customers, talented employees, an inclusive culture, and a robust suite of products all designed to help nonprofits. I look forward to helping guide the Neon One team with specific strategic shifts and critical investment decisions that will enable us to support more nonprofits to achieve their mission."

About Neon One

Neon One provides social good organizations with unified tools and services they need to help fulfill their mission. The team works hard to help social good organizations raise more money and build sustainable, long-term growth with software, services, and resources. Their products are designed to manage the full range of nonprofit operational needs, from fundraising and donor management to program operations and financial reconciliation. Learn more about the products, including Neon CRM, Neon CCM, Neon Giving Days, Neon Fundraise, Neon Pay, and more at https://neonone.com .

