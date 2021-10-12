Neon One Partners with Visa to Digitize End Of Year Giving Tweet this

Nonprofit software provider, Neon One, is focused on enabling growing nonprofits through technology and relationship-driven donor insights. With over 6,500 nonprofit customers and over $14 billion transacted across its platform, Neon One believes the transfer to digital payments is critical for a nonprofits' long-term revenue stability and ability to remain relevant. "When done right, digital experiences create the same emotional impact to a donor as any other engagement channel," says Neon One CEO Steve Kriter. "What this partnership with Visa unlocks is a generosity ecosystem for all, not just the well resourced organizations."

Together, they've partnered to bring digital accessibility to nonprofits through a multi-channel year-end campaign slated to run through the end of the year. Key campaign elements include Visa's gold-level sponsorship at Neon One's annual user conference, Generosity Xchange, in October, along with the production and distribution of learning curriculum around recurring giving, the research and development of sector-leading research reports on donor behavior, and visible brand alignment and reach across the nonprofit industry.

About Neon One

Neon One provides social good organizations with unified tools and services they need to help fulfill their mission. The team works hard to help social good organizations raise more money and build sustainable, long-term growth with software, services, and resources. Their products are designed to manage the full range of nonprofit operational needs, from fundraising and donor management to program operations and financial reconciliation. Learn more about the products, including Neon CRM, Neon CCM, Neon Giving Days, Neon Fundraise, Neon Pay, and more at https://neonone.com .

