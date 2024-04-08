Neon One Unveils "The Recurring Giving Report: Data-Backed Insights for Sustainable Generosity" - Empowering Nonprofits with the Blueprint for Sustainable Revenue

CHICAGO, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon One, the nonprofit platform made for building communities of generosity, today unveils a significant research initiative: "The Recurring Giving Report: Data-Backed Insights for Sustainable Generosity". At 82 pages, this comprehensive study, spearheaded by Abigail Jarvis, Head of Content at Neon One, delves into the generosity behaviors of over 2,000 nonprofits and their supporters, emphasizing the transformative power of recurring donations.

Crafted for nonprofit practitioners seeking scalable revenue models and industry thought leaders keen on empowering their audiences, the report showcases Neon One's dedication to innovation and operational growth in the nonprofit sector. Analyzing data from 100,000+ recurring donors, it offers practical strategies for enhancing fundraising through recurring gifts.

The Recurring Giving Report showcases Neon One's dedication to operational growth in the nonprofit sector. Post this

Abigail Jarvis comments on the research's purpose, "We aimed to reveal the significant impact of recurring donors and provide evidence-based strategies fundraisers can use to strengthen donor relationships and build reliable revenue."

Meghan Meyerson, Director of Donor Experience at IPH, shares, "The insights from this report shed light on the path for nonprofits like ours to harness the potential of recurring giving. It's not just about securing funds; it's about creating a community of committed supporters who believe in the importance of our mission."

Key Insights from the Report:

Unprecedented Growth : Analysis reveals a 144% increase in recurring revenue among studied nonprofits over five years, with the average nonprofit's recurring donor base expanding by 127%.

: Analysis reveals a 144% increase in recurring revenue among studied nonprofits over five years, with the average nonprofit's recurring donor base expanding by 127%. Donor Generosity : On average, individual recurring donors contributed $949.19 annually, with monthly donations averaging $78.10 .

: On average, individual recurring donors contributed annually, with monthly donations averaging . Longevity and Engagement : The average lifespan of a recurring donor exceeds 8 years, boasting a 78% retention rate, and 50% of these donors also make additional gifts.

: The average lifespan of a recurring donor exceeds 8 years, boasting a 78% retention rate, and 50% of these donors also make additional gifts. Responsible AI Insights: Utilizing the Fundraising.AI responsible framework, the report includes an analysis of around 13,000 donor notes attached to gifts to uncover donors' motivations and identity-based behaviors, offering ethical strategies for engaging donors effectively.

Neon One's commitment to accessible data analysis for nonprofits of all sizes is reflected in the release of this report at no cost, promoting a future where nonprofits are equipped for success with comprehensive, connected generosity experiences for their communities.

For the full version of The Recurring Giving Report, visit: https://neonone.com/resources/recurring-giving-report/.

About Neon One

Neon One connects nonprofits with the technology and resources that empower them to build a community of generosity. We believe that small to midsize nonprofits thrive when enabled with a platform designed to create magical generosity experiences.

Our products are designed to manage the full range of nonprofit operational needs, from marketing and revenue generation to program operations and financial reconciliation. Learn more about the products, including Neon CRM, Neon Websites, Neon Giving Days, Neon Fundraise, Neon Pay, and more at neonone.com.

Contact

Tim Sarrantonio

Director of Corporate Brand

e: [email protected]

p: 312.243.4954

4545 N. Ravenswood Ave.

Chicago, IL 60640

SOURCE Neon One