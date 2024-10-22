Neon One's Generosity Xchange 2024: Elevating Nonprofits Through Actionable Insights and Community Investment

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon One, the nonprofit software platform built to empower communities of generosity, successfully concluded its annual Generosity Xchange, held virtually on October 16th and 17th. Gathering over 2,100 nonprofit professionals, the event underscored Neon One's commitment to delivering free, high-quality education to nonprofits, helping them tackle today's challenges through practical and actionable insights.

The two-day event featured a mix of interactive sessions and networking opportunities, all aimed at fostering collaboration and driving real change. Generosity Xchange emphasized Neon One's mission to work alongside nonprofits, providing the tools and strategies they need to create meaningful impact.

Generosity Xchange 2024 unveiled critical GivingTuesday and year-end research to help nonprofits thrive this season. Post this

Investing Beyond Technology: Partnering with the Nonprofit Community

Neon One's investment in the nonprofit sector extends beyond its products. Ben Williams, Founder and Executive Director of The Connect Center in Cohoes, New York, co-hosted this year's event, showcasing Neon One's dedication to community-driven partnerships.

"Neon One doesn't just give us tools—they really get what nonprofits need because they're right there with us," said Ben Williams. "Co-hosting Generosity Xchange showed how they're not just about talk. They're about action, helping us make a real difference."

Major Takeaways: Engagement and Breakthrough Research

Generosity Xchange 2024 offered an array of sessions tailored to nonprofit professionals, including an opening keynote by Olumide Akerewusi, Founder of the Giving Black Conference, which focused on building authentic community connections. Attendees engaged in thousands of chat conversations, forged meaningful networking connections, and rated the event highly in satisfaction surveys.

The conference also spotlighted the release of Neon One's latest research on GivingTuesday and year-end recurring giving trends, providing nonprofits with the critical data they need to navigate the most important fundraising season of the year.

For the full version of the GivingTuesday and Year-End Research, visit: https://neonone.com/givingtuesday-resource-center/

Leading with Purpose: A Message from Neon One Leadership

Steve Kriter, CEO of Neon One, emphasized the company's commitment to empowering nonprofits: "At Neon One, our role goes far beyond providing technology—it's about empowering the people who drive change. Generosity Xchange embodies our commitment to walking alongside nonprofits, providing the tools and insights they need to lead with impact. The GivingTuesday and year-end research we unveiled is just one way we're ensuring that nonprofits have the resources to thrive and grow together."

