Nepal's Pokhara Airport: Empowering Local Development through Science and Technology

17 Nov, 2023, 02:27 ET

On November 4th, 2023, the Belt and Road Science Camp at China's Overseas Engineering Projects - Pokhara International Airport Branch Camp, hosted by the Children & Youth Science Center of China Association for Science and Technology (CYSCC), officially kicked off. The event aims to enhance the scientific literacy of young people in countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), deepen local people's understanding of China's projects, and facilitate people-to-people exchange. Generation Z from across Nepal gathered at the Science Camp to hear the story behind the key collaborative project between China and Nepal—the Pokhara International Airport.

Nepal's existing airports have gradually become insufficient for travelers' needs and struggled to boost local economic development. A modern international airport in the tourist destination, Pokhara, has been long cherished by the Nepalese people. Committed to neighborly spirit, the Chinese government offered financial support in the form of loans for the airport construction. The project was undertaken by China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd. (CAMCE), a subsidiary of China National Machinery Industry Corporation (SINOMACH). This 4D-Category international airport, constructed according to the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization and Chinese Standard, is hailed as Nepal's "National Pride Project".

More than 30 engineers and over 1000 workers were employed locally during the peak construction period, enhancing the local workforce's professional skills. "This localized employment not only met the labor demands of the project but also contributed to the career development of the employees." said Aayush Bhandari, a Nepalese mechanical engineer.

After the project engineering presentation, students toured the airport's international terminal building and central substation.

Krish Baral from Pokhara stated, "Nepal did not have generators capable of providing such a large amount of electricity capacity. This technology is particularly unique in Nepal and has left a deep impression on me."

"This airport, beyond serving the basic functions of aviation transportation, will also play a crucial role in promoting economic and social development. We also look forward to sharing different experiences with everyone," summarized Zhu Zhanfeng, manager of the Project in Nepal.

Pokhara International Airport is not only a symbol of the profound China-Nepal friendship transcending the Himalayan mountains, but also an integral part of the Trans-Himalayan Multi-dimensional Connectivity Network. By enhancing connectivity between the two countries, the new airport will bring greater welfare and development opportunities to the people.

