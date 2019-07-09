Nephrostomy Devices Market Worth $1.71 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 7.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nephrostomy devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.71 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 7.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing awareness about nephrostomy devices among physicians and rising cases of kidney stone disease are driving the market. Increasing prevalence of ovarian, bladder, and prostate cancers and improving healthcare infrastructure in the developing economies are also among the key factors fueling the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Guidewires segment led the global nephrostomy devices market in 2018 and is anticipated to expand further at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2026

The segment growth is attributed to rising cases of kidney and urine related disorders, and preference for guidewires as they are less invasive

The hospital segment dominated the market in 2018. Percutaneous nephrostomy are majorly performed in the hospitals as compared to the emergency clinics, which drives the segment growth

ASCs segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR as nephrostomy devices are widely used by ASCs due to their benefits, such as significant cost saving and personalized services

North America leads the market due to high prevalence of target diseases, availability of skilled surgeons, presence of well-established healthcare sector, and quick adoption of advanced medical tools

Key companies in the market focus on strategies, such as innovations in the existing products, introduction of new products, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their presence in the industry

Read 125 page research report with TOC on "Nephrostomy Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Guidewires, Nephrostomy Catheters), By End Use (ASCs, Hospitals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/nephrostomy-devices-market

North America is expected to register the highest market share owing to increasing prevalence of kidney stone disorder and ovarian, bladder, and prostate cancers. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, around 22,240 new cases of ovarian cancer were diagnosed in 2018 in U.S. Major companies in this market are emphasizing on new product launches and innovations in the existing products. For instance, in February 2017, Cook Medical introduced Universa along with the two sets of percutaneous urinary drainage.

Grand View Research has segmented the global nephrostomy devices market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Nephrostomy Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Guidewires



Drainage Tubes



Nephrostomy Catheters



Sheath Dilators



Others

Nephrostomy Devices End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospitals



Emergency Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Nephrostomy Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia-Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East Africa



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Medical Videoscope Market – Medical videoscopy is expected to witness a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing incidences of diseases that require usage of medical video scopes.

Medical videoscopy is expected to witness a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing incidences of diseases that require usage of medical video scopes. Arthroscopy Product Market – The arthroscopy product market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owning to rise in geriatric population base and rising incidences of obesity along with growing rates of sports related injuries.

The arthroscopy product market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owning to rise in geriatric population base and rising incidences of obesity along with growing rates of sports related injuries. Contrast Agent Market – Increasing incidence of diseases and growing median age of the global population along with prevalence of chronic problems such as cancer and cardiac diseases are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the contrast agent market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.