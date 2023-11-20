Neptune AI Assistant [Naia™] Simplifies Enterprise App Development: A Game-Changer for Developers

In a world where efficient app development is paramount, Naia emerges as a game-changer, bridging the gap towards simplified and effortless no-code and low-code app development. The AI-powered assistant automates common development tasks, simplifying the process for both novice and experienced developers. Naia's capabilities are tailored to the unique needs of developers, reducing the time required to master Neptune DXP.

Neptune's Chief Technology Officer, Ole-André Haugen states: "While other vendors are still talking about AI, we are proud to deliver it. As always, we are committed to pushing boundaries and providing innovative solutions to our customers fast. I am excited to see where this new journey with Naia takes us. Together, we can truly embrace the power of AI and unlock new levels of productivity for developers!"

Naia's seamless integration within Neptune DXP yields a host of immediate advantages and boosts productivity, fundamentally reshaping developers' experience with the platform. These enhancements include speedy access to documentation, e-learning resources, and support tickets, drastically reducing the time needed to address development challenges. Additionally, Naia ensures that your first output is of impeccable quality, eliminating the frustrations of debugging and refining initial app versions. Moreover, Naia's multilingual capabilities break down language barriers, allowing developers to interact in their preferred language, whether through typing or speaking.

Key highlights of Naia's impact on App Development in Neptune DXP:

AI-Powered Development: Naia supports AI-powered app development within No-Code and Low-Code environments, making it accessible to a wider range of developers

and environments, making it accessible to a wider range of developers Automated UI Generation: Developers can now simplify and accelerate user interface creation, streamlining the enterprise app development process

Personalized Assistance: Naia tailors its capabilities to meet developers' specific needs, reducing the time required to ramp up development skills

Embedded Learning: In addition to assistance, Naia facilitates easy learning and mastery of Neptune DXP

Instant Benefits: With Naia, developers gain instant access to resources, reducing the time spent seeking help and accelerating their skill development

Helder Gonçalves, Chief Product Officer at Neptune Software continues: "AI will further reduce the barriers for the use of low-code and no-code. With Naia, we have taken a significant step towards integrating AI more deeply into a developer's day-to-day life and putting it at the service of IT for SAP and beyond . But at the same time, we are only getting started with a new generation of intelligent developer technology for simpler enterprise app development."

Neptune invites developers, technology enthusiasts, and enterprises to read the full blog post to learn more about how Naia – Neptune AI assistant - is reshaping app development within Neptune DXP. Discover how this innovative AI service is making enterprise app development faster, more accessible, and highly efficient.

Read the full blog post here .

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software is a rapid application development platform vendor with more than 730 enterprise customers and over 4 million licensed end users globally that empowers IT departments to deliver tangible business outcomes. Neptune Software offers with its Neptune DXP, a leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform, to digitize and optimize business processes and user interfaces – at scale and with ease.

Neptune DXP provides a fast and cost-effective way to industrialize the development of custom applications - saving companies time and money on development, integration, and operations.

Follow Neptune Software on LinkedIn and Twitter and start testing the platform for free and building apps with two unlimited developer licenses at https://www.neptune-software.com/free-trial .

SOURCE Neptune Software