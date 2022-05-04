Neptune Technology Group Chooses BillingPlatform for Subscription-Based Billing and Revenue Management for its "Smart Water" Solutions

Leading provider of technologies, products and managed services for public water utilities

DENVER, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise monetization platform for today's innovative business models, announced that Neptune Technology Group Inc. has chosen BillingPlatform for its subscription-based billing capabilities. Neptune is a technology company serving more than 4,000 water utilities across North America with a focus on delivering "Smart Water" solutions, including measurement tools, networks, software and services designed for the critical work of water.

Founded in 1892, Neptune has continually focused on the evolving needs of water utilities, including revenue optimization, operational efficiencies and improved customer service. The company is committed to being the most valued partner for utility customers and helping them manage the world's scarce water, energy, human and funding resources. With employees across North America and a fully integrated manufacturing facility in Tallassee, Alabama, Neptune produces millions of water meters and radio endpoints annually.

While historically a manufacturing and distribution-based business, Neptune has been rapidly innovating its software and services, including its Neptune® 360™ data management platform. A cloud-based, subscription offering, Neptune 360 enables utilities to collect accurate water metering data more easily than ever to answer customer questions and gain insights and operational control over issues such as potential leaks, excessive usage and reverse flow. With the introduction of Neptune 360, the company needed to be able to sell subscription-based services and associated software and endpoint products through a variety of sales channels combined with a streamlined annual renewal process and user experience. After reviewing all the vendors in the market, BillingPlatform emerged as the best solution that could meet Neptune's specific business use cases, seamlessly connect to its existing ERP, CRM and tax systems as well as scale as the company's customer base grows.

"BillingPlatform proved to be the only solution that combined the ability to easily configure and scale the system to meet the evolving needs of Neptune 360, without the time and expense other solutions required to customize it," said Steve Feeney, VP of Customer Experience at Neptune. "With a secure, flexible quote-to-cash system in place, we can now focus on growing our services business and customer base by enhancing the user experience and delivering new data insights and business value to water utilities."

With global customers serving multiple industries, including communications, transportation, media and entertainment, retail, finance and software, BillingPlatform is the only enterprise billing and monetization solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"Neptune is a great example of the companies across all industries that are innovating and evolving their business models to combine products and services with subscription and usage-based approaches to better serve customers, reach new markets and grow their revenue," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "Through subscription-based services, Neptune customers will gain valuable new insights into their water infrastructure and customer usage to streamline operations while our out-of-the-box connectors to Neptune's ERP, CRM and tax software will extend those benefits across their entire organization."

