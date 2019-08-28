NERD Alert! 7-Eleven® Introduces First-Ever NERDS® Candy-Flavored Slurpee® Drink

Two Slurpee trucks, cleverly disguised as yellow school buses full of the whimsical NERDS characters, will visit college campuses and sporting events to hand out free cups of the new grape strawberry NERDS-flavored Slurpee and packages of NERDS candy. The NERDS Slurpee 2019 College Tour will make stops in Texas and Midwest states throughout the fall. For more information about the Slurpee NERDS "bus" stop dates and locations, look for Slurpee social media posts on Instagram and Twitter. The colorful Slurpee truck offers a bright backdrop for post-worthy pictures of samplers' NERDS experience.

"Slurpee customers, particularly younger ones, love to create fun frozen treats by mixing their favorite candy and Slurpee flavors," said Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven proprietary beverages product director. "When we started hearing social media chatter that people were suggesting we come out with a NERDS Slurpee, we thought it was a great idea. And, if Slurpee fans want to mix their NERDS Slurpee drinks with NERDS candy, even better. NERDS candy is one of the best-selling non-chocolate candy brands in our stores."

NERDS candy first hit the U.S. market in 1983 and in 1985, the National Candy Wholesalers Association awarded NERDS "Candy of the Year" honors. The Single Dual Chamber box has two compartments each filled with a separate flavor. Grape & Strawberry is the original dual flavor combination, which is still available today along with many other NERDS offerings.

"NERDS is excited to be collaborating with 7-Eleven to deliver an interactive and a one-of-a-kind Slurpee experience," said Katie Duffy, senior director of Marketing, Ferrara Candy Company. "Fans will be able to 'nerd out' with 7-Eleven and NERDS candy this fall."

Participating 7-Eleven stores are also offering a limited-time value price of $1 on medium-sized Slurpee drinks. The offer can be redeemed through the 7Rewards loyalty program in the 7-Eleven mobile app. Each Slurpee drink purchase also counts in the ongoing 7Rewards "buy six-get seventh cup free" loyalty offer.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in 28 participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About NERDS

Tiny, tangy, crunchy candy, NERDS are delicious, small and peculiarly shaped yet lovably packed with taste. NERDS come in various shapes, sizes and colors, including the iconic dual-flavored box, Big Chewy NERDS, Sour Big Chewy NERDS and NERDS Ropes. The iconic box couples two complementary flavors with dual chambers, allowing candy lovers to pour out petite pieces of pure delight. Big Chewy NERDS and Sour Big Chewy NERDS have a crunch that surrounds a chewy center and NERDS Ropes give fans a chewy, fruity string packed with crunchy, sweet NERDS. For more information, please visit www.nerdscandy.com, and follow NERDS on Instagram and Facebook.

About Ferrara Candy Company

Ferrara Candy Company, a related company of The Ferrero Group, is an industry leader in U.S. confections and one of the fastest growing confections companies in the country. A passionate team of more than 4,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the confections market for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest®, Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Laffy Taffy® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has an operational network of manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities across North America. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

