NERDS® Makes Bold Big Game Ad Debut Introducing New NERDS Gummy Clusters-inspired Character for First Time

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NERDS® is making its bold debut on the world's biggest advertising stage for the first time in its 40-year history, which is also a first for Ferrara. Today, the brand is revealing its Big Game ad early and introducing NERDS Gummy, a new character made in the likeness of the fan-favorite NERDS Gummy Clusters – an unexpected, one-of-a-kind product combination of CRUNCHY and GUMMY packed in every bite. The 30-second spot is expected to air in the second quarter of the Big Game and is meant to encourage fans to 'unleash their senses' with multisensorial NERDS candy.

The campaign kicked off with a teaser video featuring actor and artist Addison Rae teaching a mystery student dance moves, but we don't know who it is. The spot then reveals it's been the NERDS Gummy being coached – someone quite literally new to the scene – that's been hard at work in the dance studio all along.

In the spot, the NERDS Gummy dances to "Flashdance...What a Feeling" performed by Irene Cara and a dance routine culminates with the iconic dance scene from the movie, "Flashdance." We then see the NERDS Gummy combine with the original NERDS characters to create the NERDS Gummy Cluster. Addison also appears at the end of the spot, beaming with pride at her student's dynamic performance. This is Addison's first Big Game spot, too.

"I was so excited when I got the call to be part of such a huge moment for my favorite candy. NERDS Gummy Clusters is my go-to snack – whether I'm in the studio, on the dance floor, on set, or just relaxing at home," said Addison Rae. "Flashdance" just so happens to be my all-time favorite movie, and it really resonates with me as I turned my love of dance into a career – and this time, I was able to use my background in dance to head to the Big Game with one of the most beloved brands. This is a dream come true. If you haven't tried NERDS Gummy Clusters yet – RUN!"

The NERDS Gummy Clusters' unexpected, one-of-a-kind combination of CRUNCHY and GUMMY packed in every bite continues to be part of culture and keeps fans coming back for more as the #1 selling item in the Sugar Candy Category*. The brand's adventurous innovations like these have helped NERDS consistently reinvent itself over the past four decades to get where it is today. The Gummy Clusters product helped grow the brand from $50 million to half a billion dollars in annual retail sales in just five years. Activating at the Big Game is the biggest investment in NERDS' and Ferrara's history – with the strategy of introducing NERDS Gummy Clusters at an iconic American cultural event that attracts high viewership.

"The consumers' love for NERDS – and NERDS Gummy Clusters – has propelled the brand to new heights. NERDS Gummy Clusters has four of the top 10 SKUs in the Sugar Candy Category with 85 percent year-over-year sales growth*. The exponential growth of NERDS has really been a once-in-a-career experience," said Ferrara Chief Marketing Officer Greg Guidotti. "To celebrate this, we wanted to show up in a big, bold way on the world's biggest stage with a spot that gives a fresh look at the loveable NERDS characters – with a powerful union that creates the NERDS Gummy Cluster while engaging all the senses. And, since NERDS is a brand rooted in pop culture, it was only fitting to borrow inspiration from a legendary movie like "Flashdance" and involve a dynamic dance icon in Addison Rae to help our star, the NERDS Gummy, get ready for its debut."

History of NERDS characters and Brand Evolution

The new spot is designed to bring new energy to the NERDS brand, while spotlighting Gummy Clusters and the enjoyment that comes with eating the ever-popular candy. The spot uses vibrant visuals, sounds, and colors to demonstrate how the union of crunchy NERDS with gummy, as embodied by the NERDS Gummy character, can deliver a joyful, multisensorial experience that encourages people to "unleash their senses."

This campaign marks the first major evolution of the NERDS characters since their inception. The brand launched in 1983 with the lovable purple, pink, orange, and red NERDS characters and over the years have added blue, green, and yellow characters to the pack. With the new NERDS Gummy character, NERDS created an endearing figure, meant to serve as a contrast, but also the perfect companion to the NERDS characters. This campaign not only reveals NERDS Gummy but features an updated look for the rest of the NERDS characters, including a 3D glow-up where the characters will have more expressions, personality, and playfulness, while keeping their essence – inspired by the original, tiny crunchy NERDS candies.

About NERDS Gummy Clusters and A Big Game Giveaway

NERDS Gummy Clusters are delicious whether enjoyed on-the-go or at home watching the game. Each bite features colorful, crunchy, tangy NERDS surrounding a sweet gummy center for a fun-to-eat, multi-sensorial treat. NERDS Gummy Clusters come in Rainbow and Very Berry flavors and are available nationwide in various sizes for suggested retail prices that range based on size between $1.48 – $10.48.

Fans can look for NERDS, SweeTARTS, and Trolli Big Game displays at retailers nationwide and learn how to enter for a chance to win a trip to the Big Game in 2025**. Official rules here.

Visit NerdsCandy.com to locate product retailers and to learn more about the NERDS product portfolio. Follow the brand on social to keep up with the latest – @NerdsCandy on TikTok , Instagram , and Facebook .

Agency Credits

GOLIN and Ferrara developed the teaser concept and UNIT9 Films produced the Teaser creative.

Digitas Chicago developed the game day spot concept and characters with production led by Biscuit Filmworks and animation by Framestore, with contributions from UNIT9 Films.

Mindshare led the Big Game media buy and developed the paid strategy, campaign, and execution.

Advantage Unified Commerce developed the brand's shopper strategy and execution.

*Source: Circana Total U.S. Multi-Outlet + Convenience: Non-Chocolate Candy Dollar Sales – L52WE 12-31-23 (L52W = Last 52 Weeks)

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Nerds® Game Day Sweepstakes. Open to legal residents of 50 US/DC who are 21+. Begins 10/15/23 at 12:00 AM CDT and ends 3/31/24 at 11:59 PM CDT. See Official Rules for entry deadlines, prizes and details. Participant agrees to receive response texts. Message and data rates may apply. Void where prohibited. For any inquiries or questions please contact [email protected]. Game tickets not included.

About NERDS:

NERDS is the playful and fun-to-eat candy with a variety of delicious, crunchy, chewy, and gummy options: Original NERDS including the iconic dual-flavored box, NERDS Ropes, Big Chewy NERDS… and now NERDS Gummy Clusters. The original iconic box couples two complementary flavors with dual chambers, allowing candy lovers to pour out perfectly imperfect pieces of pure delight. NERDS Ropes give fans a chewy, fruity string packed with crunchy, sweet NERDS, and Big Chewy NERDS and Sour Big Chewy NERDS have a crunch that surrounds a chewy center. The new NERDS Gummy Clusters have tangy, crunchy, NERDS clustered around a sweet gummy center for a poppable tasty bite.

About Ferrara:

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is the #1 sugar confectioner in the United States***. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 8,200 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 20+ popular brands like Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 66 million U.S. households annually and popular Dori snacking products under brands such as Dori, Pettiz, Gomets, and Yogurte 100 in more than 40 countries worldwide. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. A privately held company, Ferrara has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 27 locations around the world that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. The company has a close relationship with the Ferrero Group as a related company. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-.

***Source: Circana Total U.S. Multi-Outlet + Convenience: Non-Chocolate Candy Dollar Sales – L52WE 12-31-23 (L52W = Last 52 Weeks)

