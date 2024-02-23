NerdsToGo® Honors Achievements and Unveils Growth Opportunities at 2024 Convention

News provided by

NerdsToGo, Inc.

23 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdsToGo®, a leading IT solutions and technology services franchise, recently held its 2024 NerdsToGo Franchise Convention in Orlando, Florida. Themed "Secure Your Future," the four-day event celebrated franchisee achievements and the growth initiatives of the network.

With an unprecedented number of franchisees in attendance, the conference was a reflection of the managed services industry's robust growth and the brand's growing U.S. presence. The event included networking opportunities for franchisees, roundtable discussions, and a comprehensive vendor show. Recognized leaders in the MSP industry, including Sean Lardo, a ConnectWise evangelist, and Rob Rae, CVP of Community and Ecosystems at Pax8, shared their expertise on growing a successful MSP business.

"Our 2024 convention brought our franchise network together to celebrate and recognize their many achievements, as well as to engage in both networking and educational opportunities," said Jim Howe, President of NerdsToGo. "The excitement from the convention is contagious, and it was the perfect way to begin a successful 2024, especially against the backdrop of significant industry growth. This growth not only highlights the achievements of our franchisees but also opens up a wealth of opportunities for owners to grow revenue and reach new heights in the managed IT services sector."

Highlights from the 2024 Awards Dinner at the Convention include:

  • The award recognizing the Highest Volume locations in Sales Achievement were presented to Regis DeVeaux: NerdsToGo of Alexandria, Va.; Kevin Martin: NerdsToGo of Franklin, Mass.; and NerdsToGo of Bellevue, Wash. team led by Michael Santiago.
  • The President's Award, which recognizes the top NerdsToGo locations with the highest total sales, was given to Regis DeVeaux: NerdsToGo of Alexandria, Va.; Kevin Martin: NerdsToGo of Franklin, Mass.; Gina and Michael Santiago: NerdsToGo of Bellevue, Wash.; David Alcorn: NerdsToGo of Kemah, Texas; Rory Dunnaback: NerdsToGo of Milwaukie, Ore.; and Erik Nelson: NerdsToGo of Swarthmore, Pa.
  • Susan and Don Dally of NerdsToGo of Knoxville, Tenn., were recognized with the Rookie of the Year Award, which honors the franchisee with the highest sales for the first full 12 months of operation.

"NerdsToGo is at the forefront of providing franchisees the support they need to be successful in the growing IT solutions industry," said Regis DeVeaux, franchise owner of the Alexandria, Va. location. "I'm proud to be part of a network that is not only thriving but also embracing new strategies for revenue growth and operational efficiency."

About NerdsToGo®:

NerdsToGo® is a growing IT services franchise brand that provides a simple path to overcoming the pain points and complexities of technology. Friendly and approachable Nerds offer solutions for efficiency and security for small to medium-sized businesses, as well as the individual who needs help with personal computers, devices and home networks. NerdsToGo is a service-oriented brand in the Propelled Brands® family. Providing Managed IT Services for business, the Nerds can assess, design and support IT networks while providing remote support and vendor management.

For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit NerdsToGo.com or contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679)

SOURCE NerdsToGo, Inc.

