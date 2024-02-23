NerdsToGo® Honors Achievements and Unveils Growth Opportunities at 2024 Convention

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdsToGo®, a leading IT solutions and technology services franchise, recently held its 2024 NerdsToGo Franchise Convention in Orlando, Florida. Themed "Secure Your Future," the four-day event celebrated franchisee achievements and the growth initiatives of the network.

NerdsToGo 2024 Convention

With an unprecedented number of franchisees in attendance, the conference was a reflection of the managed services industry's robust growth and the brand's growing U.S. presence. The event included networking opportunities for franchisees, roundtable discussions, and a comprehensive vendor show. Recognized leaders in the MSP industry, including Sean Lardo, a ConnectWise evangelist, and Rob Rae, CVP of Community and Ecosystems at Pax8, shared their expertise on growing a successful MSP business.

"Our 2024 convention brought our franchise network together to celebrate and recognize their many achievements, as well as to engage in both networking and educational opportunities," said Jim Howe, President of NerdsToGo. "The excitement from the convention is contagious, and it was the perfect way to begin a successful 2024, especially against the backdrop of significant industry growth. This growth not only highlights the achievements of our franchisees but also opens up a wealth of opportunities for owners to grow revenue and reach new heights in the managed IT services sector."

Highlights from the 2024 Awards Dinner at the Convention include:

The award recognizing the Highest Volume locations in Sales Achievement were presented to Regis DeVeaux : NerdsToGo of Alexandria, Va. ; Kevin Martin : NerdsToGo of Franklin, Mass. ; and NerdsToGo of Bellevue, Wash. team led by Michael Santiago .

: NerdsToGo of ; : NerdsToGo of ; and NerdsToGo of team led by . The President's Award, which recognizes the top NerdsToGo locations with the highest total sales, was given to Regis DeVeaux : NerdsToGo of Alexandria, Va. ; Kevin Martin : NerdsToGo of Franklin, Mass. ; Gina and Michael Santiago : NerdsToGo of Bellevue, Wash. ; David Alcorn : NerdsToGo of Kemah, Texas ; Rory Dunnaback : NerdsToGo of Milwaukie, Ore. ; and Erik Nelson : NerdsToGo of Swarthmore, Pa.

: NerdsToGo of ; : NerdsToGo of ; : NerdsToGo of ; : NerdsToGo of ; : NerdsToGo of ; and : NerdsToGo of Susan and Don Dally of NerdsToGo of Knoxville, Tenn. , were recognized with the Rookie of the Year Award, which honors the franchisee with the highest sales for the first full 12 months of operation.

"NerdsToGo is at the forefront of providing franchisees the support they need to be successful in the growing IT solutions industry," said Regis DeVeaux, franchise owner of the Alexandria, Va. location. "I'm proud to be part of a network that is not only thriving but also embracing new strategies for revenue growth and operational efficiency."

