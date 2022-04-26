NerdsToGo® Reveals Brand Refinement

Emerging technology brand unveils rebrand with an eye-catching, contemporary look

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdsToGo ®, a fast growing information technology (IT) solutions and technology repair services franchise for both business and home, is moving forward as fast as it's growing, with a new visual look and feel, with a new color palette, font, and restaged brand character, "Nerdy."

"By updating and reimagining our brand identity, NerdsToGo® has an opportunity to stand out in the crowd more than ever, digitally and in person," said Jim Howe, Brand President of NerdsToGo. "The refinement reinforces NerdsToGo® as an emerging brand in the technology industry. We are positioning the brand for the future while maintaining customer confidence in our Nerds abilities and capabilities which encompass complete business and home IT technology needs."

NerdsToGo is adding more locations in new territories. They are projected to open over ten additional locations in 2022. "The refinement of our logo and our 'Nerdy' character achieves our intent of contemporizing and elevating the brand while retaining the qualities of approachability and tech expertise the brand stands for," said Jennifer Herskind, Chief Marketing Officer.

The new logo was developed by St. Louis-based advertising agency Rodgers Townsend. The NerdsToGo franchisees were introduced to the new logo and brand refinement while attending the first annual convention in Dallas, Texas, earlier this year. "It was time. Our franchisees were ready for an updated look and feel. Coming out of convention we saw a renewed energy from our franchisees embracing the brand direction and eager to update their locations," added Herskind.

"The new refinement helps the company be more competitive in the marketplace," said Rory Dunnaback, NerdsToGo® 2021 Franchisee of the Year award winner and the first adopter of the new brand identity at his newly opened Tigard, Oregon location. "The update to our look helps attract new customers in all technology areas, allowing us to evolve and grow as technological advancements continue."

For information about the NerdsToGo® franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679).

About Propelled Brands®:

Propelled Brands is the multi-brand franchiser of FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE®, NerdsToGo® and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza®. Propelled Brands advances the strategic path for each brand, offering support, guidance and a clear vision to fully equip every franchisee, helping them maximize success.

About NerdsToGo®

NerdsToGo is a growing IT services franchise brand that provides a simple path to overcoming the pain points and complexities of technology. Friendly and approachable Nerds offer solutions for efficiency and security for small to medium-sized businesses, as well as the individual who needs help with personal computers, devices and home networks. As a Managed Services Provider for business, the Nerds can assess, design and support IT networks while providing remote support and vendor management.

Propelled Brands is the multi-brand franchisor for NerdsToGo, recognized for its top-rated franchisee satisfaction in Franchise Business Review's 2021 Top 100 Culture list. With a focus on business-to-business franchises including FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia, MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza® brands, Propelled Brands helps each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

To learn more, visit NerdsToGo.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nerdstogo/mycompany/ , or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NerdsToGoComputerService/ .

