NERIVIO® CE MARK INDICATION EXPANDED TO PREVENTIVE AND ACUTE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE FOR ADOLESCENTS AND ADULTS

News provided by

Theranica

09 Aug, 2023, 09:08 ET

The company prepares for bringing the wearable prescribed device to Europe next year

NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica, a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced neuromodulation devices for migraine and other pain conditions, today announced it received expanded CE (Conformité Européenne) mark approval under MDR European regulation for Nerivio® as dual-use therapy for both acute and preventive treatment of migraine for adults and adolescents. The CE mark expansion for Nerivio is a critical milestone to accelerate the availability of the novel, drug-free migraine device into the European market.

Migraine is a major global neurological disorder that affects over 1 billion people worldwide, with a prevalence higher than one in ten people in Europe. Research shows it's one of the most prevalent disorders, with a high morbidity, especially among young adults and females.

Nerivio has been available with prescription in the USA since 2020, initially for acute treatment and since April this year also as a preventive treatment.

"Migraine is the leading cause of disability worldwide, including for for adolescents and young adults, and early intervention with preventive treatment is necessary to restrain the disease from escalating", said Dr. Simona Sacco, Professor of Neurology at the University of L'Aquila, Italy, and second vice president of the European Headache Federation. "It is important to expand the treatment options with a non-pharmacological treatment, especially one that can both treat and prevent migraine."

"With more than 50,000 prescribed Nerivio patients now in the US, we receive numerous requests, on a weekly basis, to bring the device to Europe," says Alon Ironi, CEO and co-founder of Theranica. "We have been waiting for the prevention indication approval, and with that are now preparing for making Nerivio available for people with Migraine in Europe starting 2024. Our focus is to empower underserved populations, particularly adolescents, to safely and effectively prevent and treat migraines, and be fully present in everyday life."

Controlled by a smartphone app and self-administered, Nerivio wraps around the upper arm and uses sub-painful Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) to activate nociceptive nerves fibers in arm to send signals which trigger a descending pain management mechanism in the brain called conditioned pain modulation (CPM), which turns off migraine pain and associated symptoms without medication. In simpler terms, the upper arm is stimulated to unleash a natural process in the brain to abort or relieve migraine headache and other associated symptoms. Each treatment lasts 45 minutes and is applied every other day for prevention or at the start of a migraine attack for acute treatment.

About Theranica
Theranica is a prescribed digital therapeutics company dedicated to creating effective, safe, affordable, low-side-effect therapies for idiopathic pain conditions. The company's award-winning flagship wearable, Nerivio®, is the first FDA-cleared and CE marked prescription migraine bioband for acute and/or preventive treatment of migraine with or without aura in people 12 years or older. Nerivio already serves more than 50,000 people with migraine in the USA, including adolescents and veterans. Theranica is expanding its proprietary technology to develop solutions for additional idiopathic pain conditions. Learn more by visiting our websites, theranica.com and nerivio.com, and following us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Theranica Contact
Ronen Jashek
[email protected]
+972-72-390-9750

Media Contact
V.A. Lopes
Grey Matter Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE Theranica

Also from this source

Clinical Study Evaluated Safety of Using Nerivio® for Treating Migraine in Pregnant Women

Using Nerivio® for Migraine Prevention Results in Significant Clinical and Cost-Saving Benefits for Patients, Insurers, and Employers, According to a New Health Economics Study

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.