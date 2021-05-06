Nerivio® Wins 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award

NETANYA, Israel, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica , a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain conditions, today announced that its Nerivio® therapeutic wearable has been selected as the winner of the "Best New Technology Solution for Pain Management" award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough .

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"Migraine is the third most prevalent disorder in the world and affects approximately 1 billion people," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Nerivio addresses this challenging condition by encompassing the best elements of MedTech solutions, including a true digital health non-invasive treatment approach that deploys an innovative mechanism of action and an accompanying app that controls the device while enabling patients to track and manage their migraines. Congratulations to Theranica for this major advancement and being the winner of our important ''Best New Technology Solution for Pain Management' award."

Nerivio® is a first-line drug-free migraine treatment that is safe, effective, intuitive, and accessible. It deploys remote electrical neuromodulation to activate the body's native conditioned pain modulation mechanism to treat headache and other symptoms associated with migraine. The treatment is personalized through the Nerivio app (available for iPhone and Android), which also includes an interactive migraine diary to track treatment sessions and symptoms. The diary can be shared between patients and their healthcare professionals to improve migraine management. Randomized controlled trials as well as real-world evidence analyses demonstrate Nerivio's effectiveness in treating migraine symptoms for patients including chronic and adolescent patients.

"A true advancement in digital health, Nerivio is changing the traditional migraine treatment paradigm and will continue to positively impact patients, by providing pain relief and enabling people get back to life," said Alon Ironi, CEO and co-founder of Theranica. "Thank you to MedTech Breakthrough for recognizing this important alternative in helping patients control this debilitating condition."

Since being launched, Nerivio has treated more than 100,000 migraines in over 14,000 patients, and this number is quickly growing. Patients interested in receiving a Nerivio should visit the device's website. Telehealth options are available.

About Theranica

Theranica is a prescribed digital therapeutics company dedicated to creating effective, safe, affordable, low-side effect electroceuticals for idiopathic pain conditions. The company's award-winning flagship product, Nerivio®, is the first FDA-cleared smartphone-controlled prescription wearable device for acute treatment of migraine and has provided more than 100,000 treatments. Theranica is expanding its proprietary technology to offer additional solutions for other pain conditions. Nerivio has received FDA authorization and CE mark for use in acute treatment of episodic and chronic migraine in adult and adolescent patients.

Learn more by visiting our website, theranica.com and following us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

