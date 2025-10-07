Parents File Federal Title IX Lawsuit on Behalf of Minor Children Against San Marcos School District Over Hazing, Sexual Assault, and Retaliation

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP, together with Hossley Embry, LLP, filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (Austin Division) on behalf of two San Marcos High School students, brothers J.D.R. and J.M.R., against the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District (the "District"): J.D.R., by and through his parents, David and Rachael Rowley, and J.M.R., by and through his parents, David and Rachael Rowley, v. San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District, No. 1:25-cv-01545 (W.D.T.X. Sept. 23, 2025).

The complaint alleges that District officials ignored warnings about a hazing culture on the baseball team, failed to act after a locker-room sexual assault, and retaliated against the victim's older brother by escalating minor discipline into a career-derailing sanction.

"Our clients trusted the District to protect students. Instead, they brushed aside a serious sexual assault, and when the family spoke up, the District punished the brother who came forward. Title IX exists to stop exactly this kind of indifference and retaliation," said Andrew T. Miltenberg, Managing Partner of Nesenoff & Miltenberg, on behalf of Plaintiffs.

"It is disappointing that we had to turn to the courts. We went to every level within the District, law enforcement, and government we could—San Marcos police, the District Attorney's office, the Superintendent, our local representative, the Texas Rangers, and even the Texas Education Agency. We were repeatedly promised action - nothing was ever done. Filing this lawsuit became the only way to seek accountability and protect our children, and all children within the San Marcos school district," said the Plaintiffs.

Plaintiffs seek damages for emotional, educational, and reputational harm, as well as injunctive relief requiring the District to correct disciplinary records, reform Title IX practices, and protect students from future retaliation.

