Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP Opens Palo Alto Office Specializing In Title IX Due Process And Campus Disciplinary Issues For Students And Faculty

Miltenberg will work closely with Ms. Stark in heading up the Palo Alto office, with a special focus on representing students and faculty in matters of sexual misconduct on campus. "Susan Stark is a talented advocate and counselor with a proven track record of advocating for the rights of students and faculty involved in misconduct matters, to ensure their rights are protected as many have been severely mistreated by colleges and universities," said Miltenberg, who has represented hundreds of students at higher education institutions. "Our firm continues to see a large volume of Title IX and other disciplinary complaints being mishandled at schools throughout the country. With the opening of our Palo Alto office, we're expanding our resources to serve more students, staff, faculty, and families who are facing the life-altering consequences of mishandled sexual misconduct and disciplinary proceedings."

"I'm thrilled to head up the Palo Alto office of Nesenoff & Miltenberg, working closely with Andrew Miltenberg, a pioneer in the field of Title IX due process law," said Susan Stark. "My experiences in advising individuals in Title IX matters at Stanford University have prepared me to deal with the complicated and sensitive process of every step of the Title IX process which no one should have to go through without an experienced attorney."

Described by Newsweek as the "go-to attorney for students accused of sexual assault," and profiled by The New York Times, Andrew T. Miltenberg advocates for the due process rights of accused college students and faculty. He has vigorously and successfully defended students and faculty at disciplinary proceedings facing suspension, expulsion or termination from a wide range of colleges and universities and is representing a student in a first-of-its-kind lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights. Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP has filed over 70 lawsuits across the country against universities in connection with violations of student and faculty rights. His cases have been covered by media, both nationally and internationally, as well as scholarly articles. Miltenberg is currently a board member of FACE , Families Advocating for Campus Equality, a non-profit advocating for equal treatment and due process rights for those affected by sexual misconduct allegations on campus.

Susan Stark is an experienced Title IX lawyer and currently serves as one of Stanford University's-identified attorneys advising students, staff and faculty through Stanford's Title IX Process. Additionally, she has advised alleged victims and accused individuals --- both students and faculty -- in cases involving all forms of sexual misconduct and harassment, including sexual assault, harassment, discrimination, stalking, domestic and dating violence. Susan also has advised students and faculty through school disciplinary processes related to violations of conduct code, academic integrity and related disciplinary policies. Having advised numerous individuals throughout the Title IX process, Susan understands the sensitivity of providing sexual information to investigators, Title IX coordinators and hearing officers and prepares her clients on how to effectively present themselves in every phase of the process.

In addition to her Title IX experience, Susan has also concentrated her practice in employment law where she has advised employers, C-suite executives and other key employees in employment matters, including wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, compensation and severance pay disputes, breach of contract and actions brought under California's Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA). She has also counseled employers and executives on liability assessment and risk exposure, providing strategies to avoid formal litigation. Prior to joining Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP, Susan was Senior Counsel at Shuman Snyder, LLP and Pierce & Shearer, LLP practicing employment law in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Following law school, Susan clerked for the Hon. Frederick J. Woelflen (dec), Chief Magistrate of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The Palo Alto office of Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP is located at Four Palo Alto Square, Suite 200, 3000 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, California 94306.For more information, visit www.nmllplaw.com.

