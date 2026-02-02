Nespon Solutions Announces Official Launch of Operations in Brazil

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nespon Solutions, a leader in digital transformation, today announced the formal launch of its operations in Brazil, marking a significant expansion of the company's presence across Latin America. Operations in Brazil have officially begun on February 2, 2026, under the leadership of Luciano Miyake, who joins Nespon to spearhead market growth, client engagement, and delivery excellence.

This launch reflects Nespon's continued investment in Latin America, following years of accelerated growth across the region. As part of this expansion, Daniel Mark, President of Latin America, will play pivotal strategic roles in guiding market execution, strengthening partner alliances, and enabling Brazil's team to scale rapidly. Their deep industry expertise and long–standing leadership in LATAM will support a seamless integration of Brazil into Nespon's broader regional footprint.

"Brazil represents one of the most dynamic and high–potential enterprise technology markets in the world," said Umer Fazal, CEO of Nespon Solutions. "Launching operations here reflects our long–term vision for Latin America and our commitment to investing in the region's talent, ecosystem, and innovation potential. With Luciano leading the country, and Daniel Mark driving our broader regional strategy, I have full confidence that Nespon Brazil will become one of our strongest global operations."

Nespon's entry into Brazil builds on its established presence across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, supported by a scalable onshore–nearshore–offshore delivery model known for cost efficiency, quality, and global time–zone coverage. Nespon's teams hold hundreds of certifications and are recognized for delivering complex transformation programs for enterprise clients across Telecommunications, Financial Services, Insurance, Utilities, and other industries.

"I am honored to lead Nespon's expansion in Brazil," said Luciano Miyake. "Nespon's vision and its track record of excellence strongly resonate with the needs of the Brazilian market. Together, we will build a high–performance operation focused on measurable outcomes, customer success, and long–term growth."

Nespon Brazil will focus on:

Salesforce Implementations

Data & AI Transformation Programs

Digital Transformation Consulting

Software Development & System Integration

The formation of Nespon Brazil aligns with the company's global strategy to deepen its presence in key high–growth markets while maintaining its commitment to innovation, reliability, and measurable business value.

About Nespon Solutions

Nespon Solutions is a global consulting firm specializing in Salesforce, data, AI, and digital transformation, delivering scalable solutions across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, with a focus on measurable business results.

Website:https://nespon.com

