Ness Digital Engineering Relocates to the Iconic One World Trade Center in New York City

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ness Digital Engineering (Ness), a global full-lifecycle digital services transformation company, has relocated its office to the iconic One World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan, New York City.

"Ness has been based in the New York Metropolitan area since its inception in 1999, and we are proud to show our continued commitment to this great city with our exciting new office in One World Trade Center," said Ranjit Tinaikar, CEO, Ness Digital Engineering. "With New York being the world's commercial capital and close to the hub of two major industries that Ness serves - Financial Services and Media Entertainment, the relocation places Ness close to key clients and industry leaders."

Located in the heart of New York City, the new office positions Ness at the epicenter of global commerce. This proximity will facilitate deeper client engagement, enabling Ness to deliver innovative solutions tailored to their evolving needs. Furthermore, its unparalleled connectivity ensures accessibility for our employees across the vibrant NY-tristate area.

"Our move to One World Trade Center signifies more than just changing our address: it's a leap into an era of innovation and collaboration. As we enter this exciting transition, we look forward to strengthening our relationships with clients, partners, and analysts. Our new office, a dynamic hub for Ness's diverse team of engineering and digital experts, embodies our spirit and propels us forward. With a modern, efficient, and flexible workspace, we're committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients," said Mahesh Raja, Chief Growth Officer, Ness Digital Engineering.

About Ness Digital Engineering

Ness Digital Engineering, which funds managed by global investment firm KKR acquired in 2022, is a full-lifecycle digital engineering firm offering digital advisory through scaled engineering services. Headquartered in New York, Ness serves our customers across 11 innovation hubs in the US, Eastern Europe, and India. Combining our core competence in engineering with the latest in digital strategy and technology, we seamlessly manage Digital Transformation journeys from strategy through execution to help businesses thrive in the digital economy. For more information, visit www.ness.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144213/4406841/Ness_Blue_Logo.jpg