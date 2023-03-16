Nest Collaborative Wins People's Choice Award in the American Telemedicine Association's Telehealth Innovators Challenge

FARMINGTON, Conn., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nest Collaborative , the nation's first and largest virtual lactation consultation platform, has been named the winner of the 2023 American Telemedicine Association's Telehealth Innovators Challenge People's Choice in the FemTech and Women's Health category.

Nest Collaborative was selected from over 40 telehealth companies for transforming the future of maternal healthcare. Nest Collaborative competed for the award before an audience of industry leaders and investors at the ATA 2023 Conference & Expo.

"We are proud to be able to bring breastfeeding support to the center stage of health care and expand opportunities for parents, regardless of their income, education or socioeconomic status, to receive lactation support," said Nest Collaborative Founder and Chief Clinical Officer Amanda Gorman, CPNP. "Parents now have the opportunity to meet with a certified lactation consultant in the comfort of their own homes without having to travel or jump through administrative hoops."

Nest Collaborative partners with employers and health systems across the country to provide same-day telehealth lactation consultations with its national network of International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs), seven days a week. IBCLCs are experts in human lactation who can support families in their infant feeding decisions, including exclusive breastfeeding, supplementation, re-lactation, lactation induction and return to work.

"Nest Collaborative's preventive model is changing breastfeeding culture for families across the country and we couldn't be more thrilled to be able to showcase our company at ATA," said the company's CEO, Judith Nowlin. "The recognition of our work is a testament to the fact that parents need access to lactation support earlier and without barriers to make the best feeding choices for their babies."

About Nest Collaborative

Nest Collaborative, Farmington, CT, is the creator of the nation's first virtual lactation platform. The company's nationwide network of lactation consultants is available to families for same-day virtual consults, meaning more parents and their health providers have access to the help that creates successful breastfeeding journeys. Nest Collaborative was recently nominated by the New England Venture Capital Association as Emerging Company of the Year . The company was also recognized by Verywell Family as the Best Online Lactation Consultant of 2021 and 2022 , beating out competitors by offering insurance-covered appointments, same-day availability, and group sessions through their offering of Latch Lounge.

