Expanded partnership will unite students, faculty, and industry leaders to develop AI-driven solutions for Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) and the skilled trades

PHILADELPHIA, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEST, a national leader in integrated facilities management (IFM), has committed $200,000 to Saint Joseph's University to launch The Hawk's NEST: Building the Future of IFM and Skilled Trades Intelligence, a collaborative initiative focused on applying artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics to real-world challenges in facilities management and the skilled trades across all 50 states.

NEST commits $200,000 to Saint Joseph’s University to launch The Hawk’s NEST: Building the Future of IFM and Skilled Trades Intelligence

Under The Hawk's NEST, Saint Joseph's University faculty, students, and researchers will work alongside NEST leaders on projects focused on geographic- and trade-specific estimating, route optimization, and operational efficiencies for NEST clients. The collaboration will develop AI-driven solutions that support client facilities operations, NEST employees, and skilled trades professionals across more than 20 trades within NEST's North American network, which includes more than 60,000 properties and more than 6,000 active service providers.

The investment expands a multi-year partnership between NEST and Saint Joseph's University that has included a hands-on artificial intelligence and machine learning initiative involving faculty and students.

"The first phase of our partnership with Saint Joseph's over the last year has demonstrated the tremendous potential of bringing together talented students, faculty, and industry leaders to solve real-world challenges," said Rob Almond Jr., CEO of NEST and a 2024 inductee into Saint Joseph's University's Erivan K. Haub School of Business Hall of Fame. "The Hawk's NEST will allow students and researchers to work alongside our team to develop better tools, stronger insights, and more informed solutions for our clients, employees, and service providers."

The Hawk's NEST is expected to analyze more than 1 billion data points in the first year and generate practical insights and tools that help NEST clients, employees, and service providers improve operational performance, increase efficiency, and make better-informed decisions. For example, the work is expected to produce faster, more consistent service estimates based on geography, trade, and historical data.

The initiative reflects NEST's broader commitment to innovation, client service, and workforce development in a 24/7 environment. As NEST continues to expand its workforce and capabilities across North America, the company is investing in technologies that help clients improve facilities operations while enabling employees and skilled trades partners to work more efficiently and deliver greater value.

"This initiative exemplifies the power of collaboration between higher education and industry," said Joseph A. DiAngelo Jr., EdD '70, dean of the Erivan K. Haub School of Business at Saint Joseph's University. "By bringing together students, faculty, and business leaders to address emerging challenges through artificial intelligence and analytics, The Hawk's NEST will create valuable opportunities for learning, innovation, and workforce development while helping shape the future of facilities management and the skilled trades."

The Hawk's NEST builds upon Saint Joseph's University's commitment to experiential learning and industry engagement. Earlier this year, NEST served as the title partner of the 2026 Saint Joseph's University High School Analytics Competition and introduced the inaugural NEST AI Award, recognizing excellence in AI-related analysis and innovation among participating students.

About NEST

NEST is the pioneer of the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) industry in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1994, NEST delivers day-to-day tactical management of facilities, financial consulting, analytics, project management, and construction for major multi-site brands across North America. NEST provides 360° support 24 hours a day through one comprehensive facilities management solution that drives cost savings while maintaining an exceptional customer experience. To learn more about NEST, visit enterNEST.com or follow NEST on LinkedIn.

About Saint Joseph's University

Founded in 1851 as Philadelphia's Jesuit university, Saint Joseph's University prepares students for a rapidly changing world by focusing on academic excellence and courageous exploration. With an intellectual tradition distinguished by a foundational liberal arts core and diversified by strong professional programs in business, nursing, health and science, and education, Saint Joseph's students are empowered, challenged and supported by high-quality faculty members to follow their own path. As a comprehensive university with locations in Philadelphia and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, undergraduate and graduate students study in the University's five schools and colleges — the College of Arts and Sciences, the Erivan K. Haub School of Business, the School of Education and Human Development, the School of Health Professions and the School of Nursing and Allied Health. With academic offerings in the most sought-after majors, including leading programs in the first-in-the-nation Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, a Saint Joseph's education is enriched through the University's network of cooperative education employers, clinical placements and professional internships. Outside of the classroom, the University's Division I student-athletes compete at the highest levels in 21 different sports. Upon graduation, nearly 100% of students are employed, pursuing advanced degrees or volunteering in prestigious service programs. The University's network of more than 110,000 proud alumni keep alive the rallying cry — The Hawk Will Never Die.

Press Contact:

Eric Nemeth

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SOURCE NEST