Nest Integrates OpenTrade to Enhance RWA Yield Offerings on Plume Network

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nest, the flagship staking protocol on Plume Network, today announced its integration with OpenTrade, an institutional-grade platform for RWA-backed lending and stablecoin yield products, to enhance its Real World Asset (RWA) yield offerings.

The integration enables Nest users to earn institutional-grade yields through secured lending fully backed by high quality financial assets such as U.S. Treasury Bills, providing a secure and efficient avenue for yield generation.

Through this integration, Nest users depositing stablecoins into Nest's yield-bearing vaults can now earn yields derived from OpenTrade's high-quality financial assets. This partnership leverages OpenTrade's expertise in powering access to stable returns from traditional financial instruments onchain, to allow users to easily and securely benefit from this through Nest.

"By integrating OpenTrade's treasury yield infrastructure, we're bringing Wall Street-grade yields to DeFi users while maintaining composability and transparency," said Alex Palmer, Head of Product at Plume Network. "The addition of OpenTrade's products as an offering within Nest's compliant vaults creates a powerful foundation for sustainable DeFi yields."

The integration ensures a seamless experience for users, who can now access these enhanced yield products directly through the Nest platform. By depositing stablecoins, users receive vault tokens that accrue interest in real-time, with the flexibility to unstake their assets at any time. This process is facilitated by Nest's adherence to ERC-4626 and ERC-7540 standards, ensuring standardized and transparent operations.

"We're thrilled to partner with Plume on their flagship Nest offering which is poised to unlock unprecedented access to stable, secure RWA-backed returns in DeFi. We see a great fit between the RWA-backed stablecoin yield products we have built and Plume's vision for Nest and are excited to be able to announce this partnership," said Jeff Handler, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of OpenTrade.

About Nest

Nest is the flagship staking protocol on Plume enabling users to earn institutional-grade yields through real world assets. The permissionless protocol allows fund managers and issuers to create structured offerings, while giving users access to traditionally restricted assets and opportunities. The protocol is audited by Ottersec and SlowMist, and risk-assessed by Cicada Partners. Nest leverages Plume's infrastructure to democratize access to institutional yields. For more information, visit https://nest.credit/ .

About OpenTrade

OpenTrade is an institutional-grade platform for RWA-backed lending and stablecoin yield products. The OpenTrade platform provides FinTechs with a white-label solution that allows them to power USDC and EURC yield products for their users, who can access them with the click of a button, and the security guarantee of a bankruptcy-remote, time-tested legal framework. For more information, visit https://www.opentrade.io/ .

About Plume Network

Plume Network is the first full-stack L1 RWA Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption and demand-driven integration of real world assets. With 180+ projects building on the network, Plume offers a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real world assets. Coupled with an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, Plume simplifies asset onboarding and enables seamless DeFi integration for RWAs so anyone can tokenize real world assets, distribute them globally, and make them useful for native crypto users.

Learn more at https://plumenetwork.xyz/ or contact [email protected]

SOURCE Plume Network