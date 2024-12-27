Nest Partners with Dinari to Deliver Real World Yield Through First Tokenized Blackstone ETF on Plume

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nest, the flagship RWA staking protocol exclusive to Plume Network, today announced the first tokenized Blackstone ETF vault through its partnership with Dinari. Nest's new permissionless vault features the Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, and will deliver real world yields to DeFi users once the vault is launched on Plume mainnet. This announcement marks a significant expansion of Dinari's long-term partnership with Plume, as the established tokenization platform brings institutional-grade assets into the rapidly growing Plume ecosystem.

The first tokenized Blackstone ETF on Plume Network joins Nest's suite of yield-generating solutions, which includes the Treasuries Vault for professional firms and the High Yield Vault for growth-focused strategies.

"By launching this first-ever tokenized Blackstone ETF vault, we're creating new opportunities for users to access institutional yields," said Teddy Pornprinya, Co-founder at Plume. "Our partnership with Dinari transforms traditionally exclusive products into accessible opportunities through permissionless infrastructure."

Through this latest vault, users who stake stablecoins into a vault on Nest receive yield tokens that appreciate in value as SRLN.d, Dinari's tokenized version of the SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, generates returns. The ETF provides strong downside protection through floating rate yields indexed to SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate).

The vault benefits from SRLN.d's key features: competitive yields with automatic dividend accrual and reinvestment, full backing by the underlying Blackstone ETF, and guaranteed 1:1 USDC redemption. Blackstone oversees the management of the underlying assets, while Alpaca Securities provides brokerage services for asset transactions.

The floating rate structure provides natural protection against interest rate fluctuations. Blackstone's ETF is included in a variety of vaults on Nest, where it provides the base level stability and yield. It's paired with liquidity from yield-bearing stablecoin protocols Mountain and M^0, serving both retail users and liquidity providers.

Nest's infrastructure has been secured by multiple firms. The protocol's smart contracts have been audited by SlowMist, while Trail of Bits and Zellic have audited the broader protocol infrastructure. All Nest vaults, including this latest offering, are assessed by institutional risk manager Cicada Partners.

The integration of Dinari's Blackstone ETF products marks only the beginning of a longstanding collaboration between Nest and Dinari. Future plans include deeper integration through shared global neobank initiatives and expanded access to highly liquid, yield-bearing assets, all powered by Plume's infrastructure.

This growing partnership will continue to bring institutional-grade investment opportunities to Plume's expanding ecosystem of protocols and users.

About Nest

Nest is a flagship staking protocol for users to earn RWA yield on their stablecoins. Designed to be a precisionless way for global users to deposit into vaults, the protocol lets fund managers, issuers, and RWA protocols create their own structured offerings. Audited by Trail of Bits and Zellic, Nest leverages Plume's unique infrastructure to let its global user base participate in traditionally limited asset classes. For more information, visit https://nest.credit and https://x.com/NestCredit

About Dinari

Dinari is at the forefront of delivering innovative digital economy solutions, empowering individuals and organizations alike. With a steadfast commitment to transparency and accessibility, Dinari specializes in blockchain-based offerings, including the pioneering Dinari Securities-Backed Tokens (dShares), ensuring direct exposure to globally esteemed assets with unequivocal 1:1 backing. For more information, visit https://dinari.com

About Plume Network

Plume is the first fully integrated L1 modular blockchain focused on RWAfi, offering a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real-world assets. With 180+ projects on its private devnet, Plume provides an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, simplifying asset onboarding and enabling seamless DeFi integration for RWAs. For more information, visit https://plumenetwork.xyz

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Plume Network