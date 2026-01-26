Net at Work Acquires BHE Consulting to Extend ERP Expertise and Broaden Vertical Market Reach

Acquisition Boosts Leading Technology Provider's Sage and Acumatica ERP Acumen

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, one of North America's leading technology advisors and a trusted partner to small- and mid-sized businesses, today announced the acquisition of BHE Consulting.

BHE, a highly respected, Boston-based ERP solutions provider, has a 28-year history of delivering successful digital transformations to long-term clients. The acquisition further boosts Net at Work's Sage and Acumatica ERP solutions with expertise and advances the company's capabilities across core verticals, including construction, manufacturing, and wholesale distribution.

Acquisition Boosts Leading Technology Provider's Sage and Acumatica ERP Acumen Post this

Driven by aligned business goals and shared cultural values, the acquisition represents a strong strategic fit for both Net at Work and BHE.

"Our companies have known each other for a long time and have experienced similar trajectories in how we approach the marketplace," said Alex Solomon, Net at Work co-founder and co-CEO. "Net at Work and BHE both have strong commitments to delivering exceptional client service while fostering a people-first environment for employees. I greatly respect the BHE Consulting team for consistently earning high satisfaction ratings from their long-standing clients, and Net at Work is excited about welcoming every BHE client and employee to the Net at Work family."

Like Net at Work, BHE has consistently delivered comprehensive, client-tailored ERP solutions. Both organizations are disciplined in identifying technology gaps, developing product solutions, and advancing the industry. The client-centric Sage solutions developed by BHE, currently available through the channel marketplace, are included in the acquisition and will continue to be supported and enhanced moving forward.

"Over the years, the synergies between our companies have included collaborating on multiple channel initiatives to solve unique problems and provide high-quality client experiences," said Russ Carey, BHE Consulting co-founder. "Through these efforts, we established trust and solid relationships with each other and within the ERP partner ecosystem."

Beyond their similar business approaches, both organizations prioritize the cultivation of strong, long-term relationships with their employees and clients.

"Our clients will continue to work with the people they know, while gaining access to Net at Work's comprehensive suite of services, including cloud solutions, HCM, CRM, cybersecurity and strategic AI integration," said Greg Archambault, President and co-founder of BHE Consulting. "Employees will have expanded professional opportunities and the family-oriented culture they've experienced at BHE."

Archambault and Carey will remain with Net at Work.

"This marks an important milestone for Net at Work," Solomon said. "The combined strength of our dynamic teams and comprehensive resources, uniquely positions us to support clients throughout the full lifecycle of their ERP journey."

About Net at Work

Founded in 1996, Net at Work is one of North America's largest technology advisors and solution providers for small and mid-size businesses. Our award-winning consultancy offers a rich portfolio of next-generation technology, industry expertise, implementation and managed services to help organizations derive value from the transformative benefits of technology. Through the integration of ERP, HCM and/or CRM solutions, Net at Work offers unique, industry-specific solutions and operation platforms that enable companies to compete more effectively in today's digital economy. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com.

SOURCE Net at Work